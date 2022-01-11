Packers' LeRoy Butler is a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist again

LeRoy Butler is a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the third straight year, and Packers fans are hoping the third time is truly the charm as this might be his best shot.

Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette will present LeRoy's case first on voting day. Five minutes. Go get 'em Pete.

"If Aaron Rodgers, MVP, and they win the Super Bowl?" LeRoy Butler says. "Matt LaFleur will be coach of the year. Gutekunst executive of the year and I make the Hall of Fame? I mean, only God can fix that kind of stuff."

This might be the best chance to get in, according to the experts.

"Who are those people?" Butler asks.

Lance Allan: "So called experts."

"Oh, you're the expert!" Butler says. "You know, I think, I think the reason why they probably say that, because out of every year I was a finalist, it was a lot of slam dunks. And this year based on that, they don't have a lot of slam dunks. So I don't know. And at some point you get used to it. But you also say to yourself, you're fortunate because a lot of guys won't be in this position so you have to enjoy it."

For years, LeRoy has wondered what Canton wanted out of a safety.

"My nephew told me, and he said well "Unc." You're the only guy that's first team all-decade that's not in, in the 90s and the 80s," Butler says. "And I was like whoa. So he said this has got to be the year, based on that, because otherwise making the all-decade is not that big of deal."

But now, he has a great way of looking at it.

"I'm a generic," Butler says. "Ok, Troy Polamalu is a brand. Everybody's in love with brands. Generic does the same thing, but we're cheaper."

