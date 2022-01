A court in Germany has convicted an ex-Syrian intelligence officer for crimes against humanity and sentenced him to life in prison, in a verdict that has been hailed by the United Nations as a “landmark leap forward” for justice.The trial was the world’s first on state-sponsored torture in Syria and resulted in the sentencing of the most high-ranking ex-Syrian official yet. Germany’s justice minister Marco Buschmann called the verdict “pioneering” and urged other countries to follow suit. Syrian former colonel Anwar Raslan, 58 was charged with overseeing the “systematic and brutal” torture of 4000 people that resulted in dozens...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO