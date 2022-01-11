Grinning Florida Women Charged With Felony for Glitter Slinging Spree

Alec Baldwin has turned over his phone to the cops investigating the shooting on the set of his film Rust. The transfer of his iPhone and password comes a month after police issued a search warrant for it, much to the frustration of law enforcement and despite Baldwin’s own statements of cooperation. Authorities in Suffolk County, New York, can now review his phone’s data, including texts, calls, and browser history, and pass relevant information on to police in New Mexico, where the shooting took place, per an agreement between Baldwin’s lawyer and investigators. Communications between Baldwin and his lawyer and wife will be excluded from the police probe, which covers messages sent from June 1 to Dec. 5. The October misfire on set left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza severely injured. Baldwin was holding the gun during the rehearsal, though he claims he never pulled the trigger. Baldwin has denied any wrongdoing, and his lawyer said Friday, “Alec voluntarily provided his phone to the authorities this morning so they can finish their investigation. But this matter isn’t about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone. Alec did nothing wrong.”

