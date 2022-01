While Donovan Mitchell is not looking to leave the Utah Jazz right now, the Miami Heat and New York Knicks are reportedly his top two choices if he changes his mind. The 25-year-old Mitchell is in his fifth season in the NBA after being the 13th overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft. He’s played every game of his career with the Jazz, though there has been some concern that he may not end up finishing his career with the franchise.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO