ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

‘SNL’s Bowen Yang Debuts Blonde Hair Makeover — Before & After Photos

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3937hs_0diulX5c00
Shutterstock

Bowen Yang debuted his new hairdo with a goofy selfie and a humorous message. We’d expect nothing less from the famous comedian!

Bowen Yang, 31, is about to have a lot of fun, because he’s gone blonde! The Saturday Night Live star had his hair bleached blonde and took to Instagram on Monday, January 10 to debut the finished result. Of course, Bowen couldn’t help himself from adding some humor to his hairdo switch-up post. He shared a goofy selfie of his eyes barely open, alongside the caption, “normative queer semiotics would suggest that i am _________ but they would be wrong.”

Bowen credited New York City hairstylist Yu Nakata for his new hairdo. While Bowen’s always been a brunette, his fans appeared to love the lighter look. “WAIT IM OBSESSED,” one of his followers wrote in the comments section, while another said, “BOWEN THIS IS HOT BABE.” Some fans even poked fun at Bowen for having similar hair color to his SNL co-star Pete Davidson. “Who knew Pete’s bleach was what was contagious about him,” a fan said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhG4x_0diulX5c00
Bowen Yang at the 2021 Emmy Awards (Photo: Shutterstock)

Since joining SNL‘s on-air talent team in 2019, Bowen has become one of the show’s most valuable cast members. The Australian native is one of the cast’s first openly gay men to star on the show, as well as the fourth person to join the cast who hailed from an Asian background. “I really enjoyed the challenge of working around what might have been perceived as this ‘handicap,’” he told Variety in June 2020. “I could just have fun with it, put on a wig and pretend to be [former New York Times book critic] Michiko Kakutani. I was like, ‘No one else can do this.’”

In addition to Bowen and Pete, SNL‘s current cast is Aidy Bryant, Chloe Fineman, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Heidi Garner, Melissa Villasenor, and Kyle Mooney. The NBC sketch series makes its 2022 debut on January 15, with host Ariana DeBose and musical guest Roddy Rich. Hopefully Bowen’s still rocking his blonde hair for the big episode!

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Caught Sneaking Out Of Pete Davidson’s Staten Island Condo — Watch

The KKW Beauty founder tried to subtly sneak out of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star’s building, after a romantic weekend in the Fifth Borough. Does Staten Island have a new queen? Kim Kardashian was spotted leaving Pete Davidson’s condo in his hometown of Staten Island, NY on Monday December 20 in a new video, which you can see here, via Page Six. Th 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept it low-key, as she dressed in all black and sported a baseball cap, as she walked quickly from the building’s side-door right into a Cadillac Escalade that was ready to take her away!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Wants Relationship With Kim Kardashian ‘To Last’: He ‘Refuses To Screw It Up’

Pete Davidson considers Kim Kardashian ‘the most important relationship’ he’s ever had, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete Davidson, 28, is all in with new girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41. “He is easing into this relationship differently as he has noticed that it is actually the most important relationship he’s ever had,” an insider close to the Saturday Night Live actor spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This relationship with Kim in Pete’s eyes has a lot of legs too it and he refuses to screw it up,” they added.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikey Day
Person
Michiko Kakutani
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kyle Mooney
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Chloe Fineman
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Kenan Thompson
Elle

Fans Freak Out Thinking That Pete Davidson's Mom Was at the Jenner Christmas Party

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Have Reportedly Called Off Their Engagement. This weekend is when Kris Jenner and her daughters traditionally throw their giant holiday party, but they reportedly scaled back their plans this year due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area. The Jenners and Kardashians still had some sort of smaller celebration, though posts about it on social media have been sparse. One of the biggest posters was Khloé Kardashian, who shared a series of images and videos of her holiday outfit on Instagram—including a clip that had fans insisting Pete Davidson's mom, Amy Davidson, was in attendance.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Colour#Blonde Hair Makeover#Australian#Asian#New York Times
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tina Fey Reportedly Replacing Weekend Update's Colin Jost Due to COVID Outbreak

It looks like Tina Fey is returning to 30 Rock. Saturday, the official Twitter account announced a change in plans for the December 18th episode. At the time, the show announced no live audience would be allowed at the table as a precautionary measure due to rising numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, new reports suggest there's been a COVID outbreak amongst the cast and crew to the live sketch comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Live From the Oscars: Why Pete Davidson Won’t Be Hosting (EXCLUSIVE)

This week, ABC announced that there would be a host for the 2022 Academy Awards. Shortly after, reports circulated that Pete Davidson has been in talks with Oscars producers to host. Despite press reports, Variety hears from multiple sources that Davidson will not be hosting the Oscars. An insider says an informal conversation took place with Davidson’s team — but that’s it. Numerous individuals familiar with the host search say it’s highly unlikely the “Saturday Night Live” star will be selected for the gig. Davidson is a major talent and audience fan favorite, who is buzzy both on and off screen, and could...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘SNL’ Returns January 15 With Ariana DeBose As Host & Roddy Ricch As Musical Guest

Saturday Night Live is ringing in the new year with a freshman pair. The NBC late-night comedy variety show returns on January 15 with West Side Story star Ariana DeBose making her SNL debut as host with Live Life Fast pop star Roddy Ricch set as musical guest. DeBose will be well known to creator Lorne Michaels as she plays Emma in Apple’s Michaels-exec produced comedy series Schmigadoon! It will be the first show of 2022 for SNL and comes after the show rallied impressively for its Covid-hit final episode of 2021, a show that featured only Kenan Thompson and Michael Che from...
TV & VIDEOS
mynews13.com

SNL star Cecily Strong makes her off-Broadway debut

If you’re looking for Cecily Strong on Saturday night, she won’t be at Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center, or even on your TV. For every Saturday night in January, you can find the “Saturday Night Live” cast member and “Schmigadoon!” star, in a real, live, theater. She’s making her New York stage debut in the one-woman show “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe,” opening at the Shed.  “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe” may have premiered on Broadway more than 30 years ago, but its themes still ring true in 2022.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Feasts On Pizza & Ice Cream On Low-Key Date With Pete Davidson: Photo

The SKIMS founder and ‘Saturday Night Live’ star had a casual evening together with some yummy-looking Italian food. There’s nothing quite like a classic pizza date! Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, had a romantic evening together over slices and sodas on Tuesday January 11. The pair were spotted grabbing a bite together at the Fairfax, Los Angeles pizzeria Jon and Vinny’s in the new photos, via TMZ. The pair chowed down on what looked like plain, personal pies, along with some Diet Cokes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone stuns with gorgeous hair transformation in surprise new appearance

Sharon Stone took on a very different look this week as her big secret was finally revealed to fans. The 63-year-old underwent a dramatic hair transformation, swapping her trademark pixie cut - which she has recently grown out into a super-short bob - for long, luscious locks for her new role in The Flight Attendant. The news of her upcoming appearance on season two of the comedy-drama was announced on Wednesday, with co-star Kaley Cuoco giving fans a glimpse at Sharon's gorgeous new look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Martha Stewart Spills the Tea After Bumping Into Pete Davidson at Celeb Hot Spot

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Romance Is HEATING UP. Even Martha Stewart is well aware of Pete Davidson's romance with Kim Kardashian. The 80-year-old lifestyle guru took to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 11, to dish about a recent run-in with the Saturday Night Live star, 28, during a dinner at celebrity hot spot Nobu Malibu. Sharing a photo taken from her night out, she spilled to her followers that there was no sign of Pete's new flame—though he was in good company with some other familiar faces.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

'West Side Story' Star Ariana DeBose to Make 'SNL' Debut

Saturday Night Live has tapped West Side Story breakout star Ariana DeBose to lead the first show of the new year. DeBose will make her SNL hosting debut when the show returns Jan. 15, NBC announced Thursday. The 30-year-old actress and singer plays Anita in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the iconic musical, and has received accolades for her head-turning performance. She recently received a Critics Choice Movie Award nomination.
CELEBRITIES
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: Watch Ariana DeBose Tease Saturday Night Live with Jack Antonoff and Bowen Yang

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Live from New York, it's almost Saturday night! As previously announced, West Side Story Golden Globe winner, Tony nominee and former Broadway.com vlogger Ariana DeBose will host Saturday Night Live's first episode of 2022 on January 15. The musical guest will be Bleachers, fronted by five-time Grammy winner Jack Antonoff. DeBose joined Antonoff and SNL's Bowen Yang for a fun promo ahead of the big night. Check it out below!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
126K+
Followers
12K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy