It's a new year and the Yakima Police Department is starting the year with a smaller force and no traffic unit. Yakima Police lost 18 officers in 2021 and one so far this year. For a variety of reasons, including new police reform laws, passed by state lawmakers, the Yakima Police Department lost 18 officers last year that left the force-including several retirements. One officer has left the force this year.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO