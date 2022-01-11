Motocross Mentor Accused of Serial Rape May Have Victims in 10 States, Prosecutor Says

On Monday, a man finally confessed to a decades-old, homophobic hate crime that took the life of an American man. As reported by NBC News, Scott White repeatedly screamed in court that he was guilty of shoving Scott Johnson, 27, off a cliff in Sydney, Australia in 1988. Johnson’s body was later discovered stripped naked in the water, his clothes folded at the top of the crags. White’s outburst debunked, once and for all, investigators’ initial theories that Johnson had leapt from the cliff in an apparent suicide. White was arrested after a $2 million dollar reward was offered in 2020. White’s lawyers objected to the outburst being taken into consideration but a judge accepted that it constituted a guilty plea and scheduled sentencing for May. White could spend the rest of his life in prison after dodging justice for over thirty years. After the confession, Johnson’s brother Steve said, “I think he deserves what he has coming to him... It’s a very sad, tragic thing that he did.”

