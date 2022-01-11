ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

ASOS Just Put Its Entire Site on Sale, and These 31 Finds Are 100% Worth It

By Anna LaPlaca
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If there's one thing we're experts at here, it's a good online shopping haul. Whether we're idly perusing our favorite sites for the newest arrivals or digging through the sale section to bring you the best deals and discounts of the moment, we pride ourselves on putting in the legwork to...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
APPAREL
In Style

Nordstrom Is Having a Huge Sale on These Insta-Famous Handbags

There's no blouse, trouser, or boot that can match the sheer power a handbag has. A great bag can set the tone for your whole outfit, whether that means excusing a t-shirt at a fancy event or tragically underselling a phenomenal dress with an ill-matched fanny pack. The stakes are high, but prices can be, too.
RETAIL
Us Weekly

So Many Pairs of UGGs Just Got Marked Down at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Shoe shopping! It’s only one of our absolute favorite activities on the planet. And why wouldn’t it be? The shopping itself is fun enough, but it also ends with a new pair of chic, comfy, outfit-making shoes ready to go in our closet.
APPAREL
In Style

Nordstrom Just Secretly Put So Many Ugg Best-Selling Boots on Sale, and They're Selling Out at Record Speed

The Ugg Tazz mule was by far one of my best purchases of 2021. After I saw Gigi Hadid wearing the platform slip-ons back in October, I knew I had to have them. I've been wearing them non-stop for the last two weeks, and they're my go-to for dog walking and errand running. The platform makes them feel like something a Bratz doll would wear, so I haven't hesitated to wear them out to dinner, too. These mules keep my feet warmer than my favorite pair of fluffy house slippers, and , and people have complimented me endlessly every time I wear them.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asos#Organic Cotton#The North Face 1996
Travel + Leisure

Amazon Shoppers Say These Hiking Boots Hold Up 'Phenomenally' — and They're on Sale Right Now

Winter may be here, but that doesn't mean outdoor activities have to take a backseat until spring. If you're all about hiking, camping, and backpacking, you can still do it all through the snow and ice — as long as you have the right gear, that is. Now is the time to trade in lightweight clothing and accessories for more durable options to better withstand the elements.
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

Nordstrom Put Thousands of Home Goods on Sale Just in Time to Refresh Your Space in 2022—Here’s What to Buy

There’s no better time to refresh your home than now. It’s the start of a new year, which means it’s time to set some goals, get organized and let go of anything that no longer serves you. If you’re like us, this is the time of year when cleaning out and refreshing your home feels better than ever. Though the tasks is overwhelming at first, you can make it easier by having a starting point. I recommend beginning by clearing out items and decor you don’t need, and updating it with newer, fresher staples. Nordstrom’s home sale is where you...
HOME & GARDEN
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate Olsen Is On Her Way to Making These $50 Vans Completely Sell Out

Not just any celebrity has the power to singlehandedly kickstart a trend, but if anyone can do it, it's Mary-Kate (and Ashley, too) Olsen. Whether it's because of her former acting career, her role as one-half of arguably every fashion person's favorite luxury brand The Row, or her overall untouchable and effortless air, we'll do anything and wear anything that she does—no questions asked. So, when the designer was spotted on Monday wearing a pair of black OG slip-ons from Vans, you know damn well that we ran (not walked) to every store that carries the $50 style to snatch up a pair of our own.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
whowhatwear

All My Favorite Designer Brands Are on Sale—35 Items I'm Drooling Over

It's not every day your favorite designer goods get heavily marked down, but today, my friends, is that day. Farfetch is currently having a massive sale where thousands of coveted designer pieces are marked down by up to 50%. We're talking Jaquemus, Amina Muaddi, The Attico, and more. Not that spending a ton more money after the ferocious gifting season is wise, but once you see the sale prices of these pieces, you'll start thinking otherwise.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

The Shoes 72% of People Refuse to Wear to Restaurants

Based on how often we all frequent restaurants on a weekly basis, you'd think that what to wear to them would be discussed more than it is. Nordstrom-owned personal styling service Trunk Club is doing its part to change that. The site recently released the results of a study it conducted about deciding what to wear to dinner, and a big takeaway is that what to wear to restaurants is a significant source of stress.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

We're One Week Into 2022, and I'm Already Predicting the Year's First It Items

The first week of 2022 has felt like an entire month, but alas, it's only been a week. And I spent part of the week (a larger part than I care to admit) scrolling through Instagram to see what fashion people are already wearing. Sure, it's a bit early to make specific fashion-item projections for the new year, but I think I'm in enough of a well-informed place to predict a few.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

29 Silk Pajamas to Up Your Sleepwear Game

For as put-together as we are during the day, wearing items from pretty sweaters and trouser pants to gorgeous blazers, it only makes sense that our sleeping attire should be just as luxurious, right? And let’s be real. There’s nothing more opulent than a set of silk pajamas.
SHOPPING
In Style

Aerie Just Put Its Entire Collection on Sale, These Are the 18 Best Deals We're Shopping This Weekend

There are a few reasons (it's freezing and, of course, COVID concerns) why I've made both the active and passive decision to spend most of the foreseeable future inside if I can help it. I'm someone who gets cold easily, and while I love to watch the snow from the warmth of my apartment, I'm not trying to spend too much time in it. What I do plan on spending my time in are my favorite pieces from Aerie — which are all on sale right now.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

I Stumbled Upon the Jackpot of Luxe, Low-Cost Basics—Here Are My Favorite Pieces

As I get older, the idea of quality basics becomes even more appealing. While cheap price tags were a priority during my college years and early 20s, now, I'm all about how things feel and construction. I'm over pieces that disintegrate after one wash cycle, as they leave you spending more in the long run. Plus, I'm personally trying to reduce my buying frequency. On the other hand, I'm not quite ready to commit to expensive designer basics just yet. Building that out takes years of thoughtful curation, so I'm always keeping my eye out for brands that occupy a nice middle ground. One name that's blipped on my radar repeatedly is Oak + Fort.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

I've Been a Stylist for 24 Years—These Are the Staples I Wear Year After Year

Discovering your sense of style is a process and a journey. While finding your aesthetic is extremely personal, many of us (this writer included) find influence in others. One industry leader that's consistently a prime source of inspiration is Roz Kaur. She's a veteran stylist (24 years under her belt) who experiments with clothes both in her own wardrobe and when she helps her clients. In fact, we tapped her in the past for advice on the accessories that matter most to her. Now that we're in the new year, we wanted to gain further insight into the specific pieces Kaur turns to year after year.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Call Myself the Sale Sniper—These Timeless Picks Are Beyond-Good Deals

I have a little nickname among my friends and family: the sale sniper. I track my favorite products of the season from when they first debut on the retail scene until the inevitable sale moment. My sale-sniper senses really start to quiver when a sale on sale or deeper discount happens because, ladies and gentlemen, then you know it’s go time. It’s the last moment before an item will disappear forever, so when I heard our own Who What Wear Collection was going to have an MLK Jr. Day sale on top of our already generously discounted items, I had to let you all know. Now through Monday, January 17, take an extra 10% with the code WEEKEND10. As the line’s creative director, I know these items really intimately, so keep scrolling to check out why I think these picks are beyond-good deals.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

It's Official: I've Found the 23 Most Expensive-Looking Items on the Internet

We're still only a few weeks into 2022, and I want to encourage you to remain strong and focused on your goals. If one of your New Year's resolutions was related to personal finance, don't worry—you are not alone. I'm planning to get more organized in crafting a successful personal budget, and while I've gotten used to my monthly wardrobe hauls, I'm being a lot more conscientious with my spending. Lucky for me, I'm a fashion editor, meaning I know where to find an affordable version of every item that catches my eye. And I'm ready to share the news with you.
INTERNET
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy