Against US travel advisory, Kanye West planning Russia trip to meet and perform ‘Sunday Service’ for Vladimir Putin

By KARU F. DANIELS
 4 days ago

Kanye West is headed to the Kremlin. The Grammy-winning hip-hop superstar, who recently referred to himself “Young Putin,” is reportedly planning to travel to Russia to meet his highest idol. According to Billboard, West’s confidant and strategic adviser, Ameer Sudan, is planning the jaunt, which include the...

