Yesterday, there were 135 deaths across the state due to COVID-19, according to Gov. Hochul's daily update. Hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 are on the rise across New York State. As of January 9, 2022, there were 12,022 people in the hospital with COVID-19 statewide. Of those patients, 1,552 were in intensive care units. As of January 10, these are the regions with the lowest available hospital beds:

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO