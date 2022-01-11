ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Wheat for Mar. gained 8.25 cents at $7.70 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1.25 cents at $6.01...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Corn Quietly Sneaks Higher, Wheat, Soybeans Fall

March corn started a little lower Friday, but by the end of the day closed up 8 3/4 cents — one of only two grain-related contracts to post a higher close for the day. Soybeans, meal and all three wheats saw another day of lower prices with rain in the forecast for southern South America.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Break in Corn Prices Sends Cattle Higher

With the onset of weaker corn prices, the live cattle and feeder cattle contracts have seen a modest rally in their contracts. The cattle contracts are delighted to see the corn market’s regression, and both the live cattle and feeder cattle contracts are rallying into Thursday afternoon. Upon seeing China from Thursday’s export report, the lean hog market isn’t as impressed with the day and is trending lower.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: All Markets Move Higher

Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents higher at midday Tuesday; soybean futures are 7 to 8 cents higher; wheat futures are 6 to 18 cents higher. Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents higher at midday Tuesday with trade continuing to hold above $6.00 with pre-report position-squaring likely to continue. Ethanol margins will continue to be squeezed by tepid short-term demand. Basis should remain rangebound to slightly weaker in the short term with warmer midweek weather to help movement.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Wheat Futures Lower, Soybeans Move Higher

Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents lower at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 1 to 2 cents higher; wheat futures are 11 to 18 cents lower. Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents lower at midday with trade pulling back from the upper end of the range on softer spread action with spillover pressure from the wheat and support from the soybeans. Ethanol margins are fading with lower ethanol premiums and demand soft to start the new year with the weekly report showing production down 11,000 barrels per day (bpd) and stocks 638,000 barrels higher.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Still Sour About Grain Market’s Rally

Some cash cattle trade has been reported in the South at steady prices, but Northern cattle are trading steady to $1.00 lower than last week. Cattle contracts are still licking their wounds from Tuesday’s aggressive jump in the grain markets. The cash cattle market has begun to trade and packers have purchased cattle steady to $1.00 lower than last week’s average. While the cattle complex may be suffering, lean hog futures are rallying as support bolsters the market from nearly every aspect.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Contracts Cautiously Mixed Ahead of Weekend

Heading into Monday’s trade, the market will want to know how processing speeds are going to run ahead of anything else. It was a quiet day for the livestock complex as Friday’s trade was mostly uneventful and led the contracts into a mixed close ahead of the weekend.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
141K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy