Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Some cash cattle trade has been reported in the South at steady prices, but Northern cattle are trading steady to $1.00 lower than last week. Cattle contracts are still licking their wounds from Tuesday’s aggressive jump in the grain markets. The cash cattle market has begun to trade and packers have purchased cattle steady to $1.00 lower than last week’s average. While the cattle complex may be suffering, lean hog futures are rallying as support bolsters the market from nearly every aspect.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO