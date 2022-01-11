Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents lower at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 1 to 2 cents higher; wheat futures are 11 to 18 cents lower. Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents lower at midday with trade pulling back from the upper end of the range on softer spread action with spillover pressure from the wheat and support from the soybeans. Ethanol margins are fading with lower ethanol premiums and demand soft to start the new year with the weekly report showing production down 11,000 barrels per day (bpd) and stocks 638,000 barrels higher.
Comments / 0