Santa Barbara County, CA

Local organizations join forces to prevent fire-related pollution from Alisal Fire damage

By Lily Dallow
 4 days ago

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- As a part of the Alisal Fire Assistance Project, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and Heal the Ocean collaborated to minimize the impacts of fire-related pollution in local creeks.

The two organizations said they worked together to install stormwater control measures around burned structures to keep sediment, ash and toxic materials from entering Refugio Creek, the water supply, and the ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0EFS_0diukeZI00
(Courtesy: Santa Barbara Channelkeeper)

In preparing for potential winter rainfall, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper said protecting the burn scar from erosion and local waterways from fire-related contaminants has become increasingly important.

Heal the Ocean said they were able to provide all of the materials needed for this project, and Santa Barbara Channelkeeper said their six-person staff dug trenches and worked to install 45 straw wattles at ten locations over the span of 3 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BSyYE_0diukeZI00
(Courtesy: Santa Barbara Channelkeeper)

“Working closely with other community groups to protect local creeks and assist affected property owners helped hasten the immediate response needed before the recent rainstorms,” said Ted Morton, Channelkeeper’s Executive Director. “Without the cooperation, we would not have been able to reach as many sites.”

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper said the Alisal Fire Assistance Project, which was organized in early November, is lead by the SB Bucket Brigade and made up of five partner organizations including Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council and the Community Environmental Council.

For more information on the Alisal Fire Assistance Project, click here .

The post Local organizations join forces to prevent fire-related pollution from Alisal Fire damage appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

