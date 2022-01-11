ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Broadway requires full COVID vaccination for kids 5 and older

By Kristine Garcia
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BjO17_0diukPHH00

NEW YORK ( PIX11 ) – All of New York City’s Broadway theatres posted stricter COVID measures Monday, requiring full vaccinations for kids ages five and older as the city continues to battle the ongoing COVID pandemic. The Broadway League also announced that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters have extended their mask and vaccine requirements through at least April 30.

Broadway cancels shows over breakthrough COVID cases

Beginning January 29, the theatres will require full vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 for all performances. To be fully vaccinated, the guest attending a performance must be at least 14 days after their second dose of a two-dose COVID vaccine or at least 14 days after their single dose of a one-dose vaccine.

Guests under the age of five must have a negative PCR test performed by a medical provider within 72 hours of the performance start time or a negative rapid antigen test taken within six hours of the performance start time. Also, the “Buy With Confidence” program has also been extended, allowing for flexible exchanges and refunds.

Rockettes cancel annual Christmas Spectacular early due to COVID-19

“We’re proud to continue setting the gold standard of COVID health protocols in all our Broadway theatres in New York. We’re equally proud to assure our ticket buyers’ purchases are secure with our flexible Buy With Confidence refund and exchange policies. Our theatres and world class shows are open for business, ready to welcome and enrapture our audiences, as we’ve done every day for the past five months. Come join us!” said Charlotte St. Martin., President of the Broadway League.

Several Broadway shows had previously canceled performances due to breakthrough cases, including “Aladdin” and “Hamilton.” The cancellations were a setback for Broadway just months after the industry’s 18-month shutdown was lifted. Other shows, including “Jagged Little Pill” and “Waitress” ended their runs on Broadway due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Iconic Disney characters skate into Albany on Jan. 14

Beginning Friday, you can see your favorite Disney characters lift, jump and move on the ice at MVP Arena. Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic brings audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge, hosted by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
City
Hamilton, NY
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Theaters#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#The Broadway League
NEWS10 ABC

Are N95 masks safe for children?

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy