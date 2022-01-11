ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

County Health Director Declares Emergency Mask Mandate for Omaha

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse this morning announced her intent to declare a mask mandate for the City of Omaha effective at midnight. To the County Board, she said, "My integrity...

kfab.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfornow.com

Snow Emergency Declared In Lancaster County

(KFOR News Lincoln January 15 , 2022) Lancaster County Engineer, Pam Dingman, declared a snow emergency Friday evening, urging caution when using county roads. As of 6 am Saturday, the county has 21 plows out spreading materials on intersections and paved roads. The City crews are out as well plowing arterial routes and applying granular salt pre-wet with brine as needed. If travel is necessary, allow yourself extra time for travel and stay back at least 100 feet from crews treating and plowing roads. As of 6:30 Saturday morning, the Lincoln Airport reported 1.4 inches of snow had fallen in the last 24 hours while Omaha’s Eppley Airfield measured 4.4 inches.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
cbs19news

Declaration of local emergency declared in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A declaration of local emergency has been issued by Albemarle County Executive Jeff Richardson. This is in response to Winter Storm Izzy as it brings the potential of snow, ice, high winds, low visibility, and power outages beginning Sunday morning, according to a news release.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
caldwelljournal.com

Caldwell County Declares State of Emergency

LENOIR, NC (January 15, 2022) — Chairman Randy Church of the Caldwell County Commissioners has declared a State of Emergency for Caldwell County effective tonight (January 15,) at 10 p.m. in preparation for the winter storm predicted for the county. Emergency Services Director Dino DiBernardi explains, “This declaration has...
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

Federal Government To Give Out Free High-Quality Face Masks

The federal government is going to purchase high-quality face masks to distribute to Americans at no cost. Officials are expected to announce the details of the distribution plan next week. "I know that for some Americans, a mask is not always affordable or convenient to get, so next week we...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Health
County
Douglas County, NE
Omaha, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Douglas County, NE
Government
Omaha, NE
Government
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County Health Department declares Code Blue weather emergency

The Burlington County Department of Health is declaring a Code Blue Weather Emergency from 7 p.m. Jan. 14 until 7 p.m. Jan. 17. A Code Blue declaration is made in Burlington County when frigid weather conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals or families without shelter. During the declaration, the County provides for short-term sheltering in clean, safe locations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The County Board#Omicron
crossroadstoday.com

State sues to block Omaha mask mandate as virus cases soar

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The state of Nebraska has gone to court to block Omaha’s new mask mandate even though the number of virus cases has risen dramatically this month as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads. The Nebraska Attorney General’s office said Thursday that it filed its...
OMAHA, NE
thereader.com

Mask Lawsuit Filed, Mask Mandate Updated, Omaha’s Baby Elephant

About the local releases they loved this past year. By Sam Crisler and metro-area music gurus. Published in The Reader. Roses are red, violets are blue. Today’s news wrote this poem just for you: Read Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson’s lawsuit, filed late Wednesday, Jan. 12, against Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse for implementing a mask mandate, learn about the baby elephant born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, and Omaha’s new mask mandate is updated to include an exception for religious services, and offer more information on what’s meant by face coverings, public spaces and premises open to the general public.
OMAHA, NE
Omaha.com

Omaha businesses say customers largely complying with mask mandate

Nearly eight months after the expiration of Omaha’s previous mask mandate, round two arrived at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for local establishments and their customers. Traci Page, an owner and manager at Karma Koffee in west Omaha, lamented in a Facebook post that officials aren’t on the same page about the new Omaha mask mandate.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha's mask mandate brings legal threats, questions

Omaha woke up today to a new mask mandate and plenty of questions. The Attorney General is threatening to sue if the mandate isn't lifted, as both the governor and mayor of Omaha blast the new order. The indoor mandate, imposed by the Douglas County Health Director, effects schools and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha City Council members divided over mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. — It only took hours for some elected officials to oppose the city of Omaha's mask mandate, which takes effect at midnight Wednesday. When health director Dr. Lindsay Huse announced the move, three city council members — Aimee Melton, Brinker Harding, and Don Rowe — released the following statement:
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Many businesses in the Benson area follow the Omaha mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — When you walk into this little café in Benson it's like walking into another world. Just before you enjoy another universe remember the reality of a mask requirement notice on their door. To enter this café you are now required to where...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

What to know about the mask mandate now in effect in Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha's emergency mask mandate is officially now in place and it is different from previous mandates in the city. Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse issued the temporary mandate on Tuesday in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, telling the county board of commissioners Tuesday morning, “This is not a decision I made lightly, this is not an easy decision at all. I know it’s going to create some waves. But this is a tool we have in our toolbox. We have research, evidence out there showing that masks decrease transmission.”
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Mask mandate ordered for Omaha

Dr. Huse has backing from most county commissioners. COVID testing sites around Omaha metro by appointment only. Big changes are now in place for some of the Omaha metro's busiest COVID-19 testing sites. Omaha mask mandate starts midnight Tuesday. Updated: 3 hours ago. The mask mandate would last four weeks...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy