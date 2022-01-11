County Health Director Declares Emergency Mask Mandate for Omaha

(KFOR News Lincoln January 15 , 2022) Lancaster County Engineer, Pam Dingman, declared a snow emergency Friday evening, urging caution when using county roads. As of 6 am Saturday, the county has 21 plows out spreading materials on intersections and paved roads. The City crews are out as well plowing arterial routes and applying granular salt pre-wet with brine as needed. If travel is necessary, allow yourself extra time for travel and stay back at least 100 feet from crews treating and plowing roads. As of 6:30 Saturday morning, the Lincoln Airport reported 1.4 inches of snow had fallen in the last 24 hours while Omaha’s Eppley Airfield measured 4.4 inches.

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO