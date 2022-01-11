ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars: Upcoming The Book of Boba Fett Episode Was Co-Written by Dave Filoni

By Patrick Cavanaugh
Cover picture for the articleMany Star Wars fans, especially those who have kept their eyes on the world of animation, know quite well how talented of a storyteller Dave Filoni has proven himself to be over the years, with the upcoming Episode 6 of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett confirmed to be co-written...

epicstream.com

Star Wars Legend Will Reportedly Make a Cameo in The Book of Boba Fett

The Mandalorian Season 2 marked the epic return of Luke Skywalker and his brief but ultra-satisfying cameo instantly became an iconic Star Wars moment. Turns out, Lucasfilm's latest entry to the MandoVerse, The Book of Boba Fett, will also attempt to create its own jaw-dropping moment. Well, that's what the latest rumors surrounding the Temuera Morrison show are suggesting, at least.
digitalspy.com

Star Wars unveils new Book of Boba Fett character posters

The Book of Boba Fett spoilers follow. Star Wars' spin-off The Book of Boba Fett has released new character posters following its season premiere. After the first episode, Disney+ has dropped fresh images, surprising fans with two characters that seem to have a lesser impact on the show, at least for the time being.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Book of Boba Fett’ Fans Flip For Cameo Which Helps Explain a Random ‘Return of the Jedi’ Moment

[This story contains spoilers for episode three of The Book of Boba Fett.] An iconic actor showed up in the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett — and his fans were equal parts shocked and thrilled to see him become a part of the Star Wars universe. Danny Trejo — yes, Machete himself — made a brief appearance in the latest chapter of the Disney+ series. Trejo plays a rancor handler who accompanies a bull rancor given to Boba Fett by the Hutt twins as an apology for trying to have him assassinated by the infamous Wookie bounty hunter, Black...
Inside the Magic

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Star Already Has a Big Issue With Disney+

The Book of Boba Fett has finally jetpacked into our lives. After a long, long wait, the series teased at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2 has launched with a bang. Bringing back Jango Fett actor, Temuera Morrison, as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as the mercenary Fennec Shand, The Book of Boba Fett is set to give answers in Fett’s story thus far (including his survival from the Sarlacc pit).
Connecticut Public

'The Book of Boba Fett' adds an impressive chapter to the 'Star Wars' saga

In one of the final episodes of the brilliant AMC drama series Breaking Bad, a supporting character named Saul Goodman, a shifty lawyer played by Bob Odenkirk, reveals his secret plan for survival. He'll adopt a new identity, and, in the best case, if things work out, manage a Cinnabon in Omaha. And that's exactly what happened, at the start of an equally wonderful spinoff series, Better Call Saul, which took this peripheral character and made him the star of his own show.
TVOvermind

Book of Boba Fett Affirms a Dark Aspect of Star Wars Canon

If you’ve started watching The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ it could mean that you’ve seen a few things that make a lot of sense, and some that might still need a bit of explanation as the most popular and possibly deadliest bounty hunter in the galaxy has returned. Escaping from the belly of the Sarlaac that swallowed him and several others whole, Fett took over Jabba’s empire from Bib Fortuna, the Hutt’s former majordomo who was, well, not really equipped to do more than warm the seat before Fett returned. But while he was in the throne room, accepting tributes and a vague insult and possible threat from the mayor’s advisor, he was also given something that was probably recognizable to many Star Wars fans., The Trandoshan crime boss that came to offer tribute, and utter a thinly veiled threat that was apparently meant to be taken as a blessing, brought Fett a shaggy pelt that could have only belonged to one creature as far as anyone has been thinking since the first episode aired. That’s right, it was a Wookie pelt, and people have been showing their shock since it aired.
digitalspy.com

The Book of Boba Fett used cut footage from Star Wars movie

The Book of Boba Fett season 1 spoilers follow. The Book of Boba Fett has cleverly used cut footage from the Star Wars prequel film Attack of the Clones during an early moment in the series. Disney+'s latest live-action expansion of the Star Wars universe is the never-before-told story of...
Inside the Magic

“Get Dave Filoni On the Phone!”, ‘Star Wars’ Fans Demand New Series

Ever since The Mandalorian Season 2 ended with the shocking return of Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) to the Star Wars story, fans have been clamoring for more of the iconic character and his new Padawan, Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”). Casting Skywalker, however, poses a bit...
epicstream.com

Did The Book of Boba Fett Bring Back Star Wars The Clone Wars Character?

Star Wars fans believe that a Clone Wars character has finally returned in The Book of Boba Fett!. The second episode of The Book of Boba Fett may have brought us back to the past and shed some light on how the Tuskan Raiders lived with the former bounty hunter. However, Chapter Two also featured the live-action debut of a Star Wars Legends character who might be working for someone we already met in the Clone Wars movie! SPOILERS AHEAD, PROCEED WITH CAUTION!
POPSUGAR

Here's How The Book of Boba Fett Fits Into the Star Wars Timeline

After being part of the Star Wars franchise for decades, Boba Fett, a notorious bounty hunter, is finally getting the spotlight through the arrival of his new Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett. Temuera Morrison, who originally portrayed Boba's father Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones and then went on to play Boba in a number of projects like The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Visions, returns as the iconic character again. Starring alongside him is Ming-Na Wen as the assassin and elite mercenary Fennec Shand, who helps Boba take Jabba the Hutt's throne on the desert planet of Tatooine. Since Boba was thought to have died in Return of the Jedi after falling into the Sarlacc pit, you might be wondering how The Book of Boba Fett fits into the overall Star Wars timeline. Here's what to know.
The Week

The surprising Star Wars deep cut in The Book of Boba 's latest episode

If there's one thing The Mandalorian loves, it's deep cut references to Star Wars lore — and its spin-off The Book of Boba Fett is continuing that tradition. The second episode of the Disney+ Star Wars show sees Boba Fett head to what appears to be Tosche Station on Tatooine, where he fights a gang before taking their bikes. This already ties in to a somewhat infamous line from the original Star Wars film, in which Luke Skywalker complains, "But I was going into Tosche Station to pick up some power converters!"
MOVIES

