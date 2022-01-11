Woman dies after shooting at Sevier County rental cabin

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A North Carolina woman is dead following a shooting Monday morning at a rental cabin located in the 3200 block of Smoky Ridge Way, according to Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals.

First responders and Sevier County officers arrived on the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 10. They found a woman dead inside the cabin and a man was found outside on the ground. A release from the sheriff said he jumped from the third-story balcony of the cabin.

The man is identified as Daekwon K. Dodd, 26, of Charlotte, North Carolina. He was taken to UT Medical Center in Knoxville where he remains in serious condition.

Tatina J. Buddington, 28, of Charlotte, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sevier County Sheriff’s detectives, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sevier County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated as more information is released.

