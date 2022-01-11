Orlando power player's 'historic gem' building purchase to add to the fabric of downtown

A record-breaking year for U.S. venture capital investment in 2021 did not break records in Orlando, but it came pretty close. Ten metro Orlando companies got $68.9 million in investment in the fourth quarter, bringing Orlando's 2021 startup investment total to $361.6 million, according to data from PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association released Jan. 14. Local companies raised a few million dollars less than the $378.4 million total from 2020, but 2021 still was the second-biggest year for metro Orlando venture capital investment since at least 2013.

