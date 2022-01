As of Friday, Jan. 14, the state reports that 1,355,958 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 544,572 Montanans — 53% of the eligible population — have been fully immunized. The state has reported a cumulative total of 212,078 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,177 new cases since the most recent report, 11,448 active cases, and 197,685 people considered recovered. State officials also report that 10,632 of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 195 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 2,945 Montana deaths attributed to the disease. The state does not update COVID statistics on weekends or holidays. The state’s official dashboard is here, and more information on the numbers reported by the state is here.

