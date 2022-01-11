ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

18-year-old gets probation for showing weapon at Illinois school

By Tim Ditman
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPIgf_0diuiOZM00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A then-Centennial High School student who admitted to showing some type of weapon at school will be on probation for 30 months.

Judge Randy Rosenbaum Tuesday sentenced 18-year-old Pereze Collier of Champaign. Collier earlier admitted in court to disorderly conduct, specifically threatening a school building. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to cap their recommendation to the judge at 1.5 years in prison.

Top story: 6-year-old boy found dead had partially frozen organs, autopsy finds

Champaign police officials earlier laid out the evidence, saying on September 8, 2021, there was a verbal fight among students, including Collier, at Centennial. Police said Collier took what investigators believed to be a gun out of a backpack, but he did not use the weapon. Collier turned himself in to police on September 17. He has been free since his plea on November 15 on a promise to return to court for this week’s sentencing.

Attorneys in court Tuesday noted it was unclear if the weapon Collier displayed was a real gun or some other kind, like a pellet gun. Collier, in a previous statement, outright denied it was a real gun, saying it was mace with a handle.

School district spokesperson Stacey Moore declined to comment on Collier’s sentencing.

The September incident came a Champaign public schools were grappling with how to deal with community violence that was impacting schools. Since then, the district has installed metal detectors at Centennial and Central high schools.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Kentucky woman killed by tractor-trailer in Missouri

FORISTELL, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky woman was killed after walking in front of a semi-truck in Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 73-year-old Bonnie Stinson of Bowling Green, Kentucky was hit near the Highway W and Interstate 70 overpass in St. Charles County. It is...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Urbana, IL
Champaign, IL
Government
Champaign, IL
Education
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Education
FOX2Now

Police release video of suspect shooting a Decatur officer

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur police have released harrowing body camera video of a suspect shooting a police officer during a foot chase this month. Police Chief Shane Brandel on Thursday also identified the officer for the first time. She is Stephanie Vail, who has been on the force for six years and currently assigned to the patrol division. Brandel said Vail is out of the hospital and continues to recover.
DECATUR, IL
FOX 2

Police search for missing Missouri prisoner

STEELVILLE, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a prisoner who has escaped. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says that Benjamin Frank Landa, 30, was falsely identified as an inmate scheduled for release. He was last seen near Steelville in the area of Highway 19 and Cushing Road at around 9:40 […]
STEELVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Illinois#High School#Sentencing#Wcia
FOX2Now

Man fatally shot onboard Amtrak Friday night; Suspect at large

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed on Amtrak while traveling from St. Louis to Kansas City Friday night. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. The suspect got off at Lee’s Summit and is still at large, according to Lee’s Summit Police. Passengers told police it did not appear to be an argument between the victim and suspect.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Suspect in Overland murder case over fast cars in custody

ST. LOUIS–Police in Overland say a man accused of shooting and killing another man on New Year’s Eve after a dispute over who had the faster car has been arrested. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office had already charged Deonte M. Robinson with first degree murder and armed criminal action on January 1. Police […]
OVERLAND, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX 2

Missing 78-year-old Chesterfield woman returns home safely

UPDATE: Police said Rita Dreisewerd, 78, returned home safely Thursday morning. CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory has been issued for a 78-year-old Chesterfield woman. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Rita Dreisewerd suffers from undiagnosed dementia. They described her as 5’5″, 120 pounds, gray hair, and brown eyes. MSHP said Dreisewerd went missing […]
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

Man charged with murder in killing of woman’s ex-boyfriend

BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged with fatally shooting a woman’s ex-boyfriend after the former couple got into an argument in the St. Louis area. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 24-year-old Kyonee Wade was charged Wednesday with murder, assault, and armed criminal action in the death of Sharvon Gunn.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy