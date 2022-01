Will McClay is viewed by many inside the NFL as a rising star, would be a home run hire as the New York Giants general manager, but the Cowboys won’t give them a chance. New York Giants owner John Mara said Wednesday that he is heartened by and optimistic about the fact that so many executives have reached out with interest in the organization’s general manager vacancy, but a division rival has seemingly blocked a top-tier candidate from even interviewing.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO