A Georgia linebacker was accidentally given an Alabama hat to celebrate his team's national championship win

By Tyler Lauletta
 4 days ago
Nakobe Dean celebrates Georgia's win in the national championship.

@Techz_Dave / Twitter

  • Georgia defeated Alabama to win the national championship on Monday night.
  • After the game, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean was accidentally handed the wrong hat, which showed Alabama as national champions.
  • The error was quickly corrected, with Dean getting the proper headware in time for his post-game press conference.

The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions.

After defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 on Monday night in Indianapolis, Georgia lifted the trophy for the first time since 1980.

As the confetti fell, players donned the hats that declared them national champions — well, most of them did.

In the chaos of the post-game celebration, linebacker Nakobe Dean was seen wearing a hat that showed Alabama as the winner of the title.

With hats ready to go for both teams, it was clear that an unfortunate mixup had occurred.

Thankfully, by the time Dean spoke with the media after the game, the mistake had been corrected.

Regardless of whatever hat he's wearing, there's no changing the facts: Dean and the Bulldogs are national champions.

