SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Students in Bullitt County Public Schools (BCPS) will be learning from home on Friday, according to an online update from the district. Officials made the call just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Earlier in the day, a post from the district said leaders were looking at the possibility of a non-traditional instruction (NTI) day on Friday, Jan. 14 due to staffing shortages and a strain on the district's nursing team.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO