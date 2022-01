The former chairman of one of the UK’s largest supermarket chains has died at the age of 94.Lord John Sainsbury of Preston Candover was the president of Sainsbury’s and also sat in the House of Lords as a member of the Conservative Party.The supermarket’s current chairman and chief executive announced the death of the Baron on Friday evening, saying he had lived a “remarkable life”.Martin Scicluna said: “We are all deeply saddened to learn of the death of our Life President, Lord Sainsbury of Preston Candover. He was 94 and lived a remarkable life.“During his 40-year career with the company,...

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO