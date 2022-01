Not only did we get a solid release date for the next Kirby adventure today, but it's also time to celebrate the pink puffball's three decades of video games. The Kirby Twitter account posted about the milestone this morning. The tweet reads, "2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the Kirby series! Please look forward to a variety of #Kirby30 activities coming soon." A prior tweet actually announced the anniversary in Japanese and shared a link to a "teaser site" with commemorative wallpapers to celebrate the occasion. A rough translation of the tweet states there may be other "goods and campaigns" coming down the line. For now, the adorable wallpapers are a great way to start Kirby's year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO