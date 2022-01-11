ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police raid homes of 18 men and boys accused of New Year's Eve sexual assault

By Nick Squires
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItalian police are investigating 18 men and teenage boys on suspicion of sexually assaulting young women who were celebrating New Year’s Eve in Milan. Police said most of the suspects were foreigners or Italians of North African origin, evoking disturbing parallels with the sexual violence perpetrated on New Year’s Eve by...

www.telegraph.co.uk

PUBLIC SAFETY
LAPLACE, LA
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
PUBLIC SAFETY
