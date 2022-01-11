ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carolina Herrera Just Launched a Beauty Line

By Allie Hogan, Staff Writer
newbeauty.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolina Herrera is joining the droves of luxury fashion brands stepping into the beauty space. Herrera Beauty launches this month exclusively at Macy’s online. While Herrera’s isn’t the first fashion brand to launch a makeup line this year, she’s certainly put her own spin on...

www.newbeauty.com

Comments / 0

Related
fashionista.com

5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Venus Williams Models Sleek Leather Pants and Pointed-Toe Boots on Instagram

Venus Williams layered leather looks in her latest post. The tennis legend and FN’s May cover star posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday in a chic look. She paired black high-waisted leather pants with a white spaghetti strap tank top that popped against the edgy black pants in her photo. Her pants, courtesy of Givenchy, featured a bootcut leg opening with stitching along the calf. Williams added a thick black wristwatch to her look and carried a black leather Lanvin purse to round out the outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) When it came...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Gives Its Signature Handbags a Denim Update

Louis Vuitton is kicking off 2022 with updated iterations of its iconic handbags. Silhouettes such as the Onthego, Speedy, Loop and Dauphine are given a denim makeover, channeling the nostalgic ’00s aesthetic. The Speedy bag is covered in denim material, which is contrasted with the LV monogram pattern in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Is Casual Chic in a White Layered Top, Pink Stretch Pants and Multicolored Balenciaga sneakers

Hailey Bieber gives a lesson in color with her latest look. The model was spotted yesterday out and about in Los Angeles with Alexa Demie, a star on HBO’s “Euphoria”, while wearing a casual, functional outfit. For the ensemble, Bieber donned a white cropped polo-style button-up short sleeve top paired with a long-sleeve waffle-knit cropped shirt for a layered effect. On the lower half, she threw on a pair of pink stretch pants that added a pop of color. She accessorized the moment with dainty necklaces, gold hoop earrings and square black sunglasses. When it came down to footwear, Bieber opted for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Luxury Fashion#New Line#Macy#Powder#Highlighter
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Releases Transparent Time Out Sneaker

Following Gucci‘s transparent Ultrapace and Nike‘s numerous mesh Waffle One Racers, Louis Vuitton is joining in on the transparency trend with a new take on the Time Out sneaker silhouette. The shoe comes with a transparent upper with debossed LV branding. White leather covers the eyestay, toe box,...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Masters Pilates Style in All-Black Leggings, Turtleneck and Chunky Sneakers

Hailey Bieber took pilates by storm in her latest sporty look. The model left a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday, wearing black leggings with a black Acne Studios turtleneck sweater. The set was layered beneath a black windbreaker for added warmth. Bieber accessorized in minimalist fashion, pairing her all-black look with gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings, angular Ray-Ban sunglasses and a black Mlouye shoulder bag. Bieber grounded her look in a pair of Balenciaga sneakers. The Runner style featured mesh and nylon uppers in a black, green, blue and silver palette. The pair was complete with exaggerated rubber soles, as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beautypackaging.com

Chanel Introduces Eco-Friendly Beauty Line N°1 de Chanel

Chanel has unveiled N°1 de Chanel, a new generation of eco-responsible beauty products that are formulated with up to 97% naturally derived ingredients, including 76% from the camellia flower. The line includes anti-aging skin care, makeup and a fragrance mist. Furthermore, the packaging has been designed to minimize carbon...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Eco-Responsible Beauty Lines

No. 1 de Chanel is a new anti-aging line from Chanel that marks the luxury brand's first foray into environmentally responsible beauty products. The line is dedicated to keeping its environmental impact low with thoughtfully made formulas and complementary packaging. The nine-piece beauty line from Chanel includes a mix of...
SKIN CARE
rue-morgue.com

Synapse Films launches new branded merchandise line

Now you can wear the brand behind a long series of standout genre discs. Blu-ray and DVD creators Synapse Films have announced their production of a new collection of T-shirts and hoodies featuring the Synapse and Impulse Pictures logos (including a new version of the former by Encapsulated Studios), as well as images from some of their most popular titles. “Fans have been clamoring for Synapse merch at conventions and online for a long time now, and we’re very excited to finally get the ball rolling with cool new shirts and other items for 2022,” says Synapse co-president Gerald Chandler. “Thanks to the excellent work by Noa Chandler and her team, we look forward to seeing fans wearing them at conventions and festivals throughout the year, with potential new designs and merch in the years to come.”
APPAREL
Byrdie

Chanel Launches Clean Beauty With Its New No. 1 Collection

The success of Chanel is a direct reflection of the late couturière Coco Chanel’s dedication to luxury. Since 1910, the French luxury fashion house has created generations of quality products that change the way we view style. In the 1920s, it began decorating our vanities with beauty products. Think iconic must-haves like Chanel N°5, Le Vernis Nail Colour, and Rouge Allure Lipstick, just to name a few. And now, the legendary brand is making further inroads into our bathroom countertops with the launch of a new clean beauty line, N°1 de Chanel.
SKIN CARE
Harper's Bazaar

Chanel Just Launched a New Clean Skincare and Makeup Line at Ulta

In 2022, clean beauty is about to get a whole lot more luxe. Chanel just announced a brand-new skincare, makeup, and fragrance brand called N°1 de Chanel, and it's all about naturally derived formulas, sustainable packaging, and ingredient transparency. But that's not all: For the first time, the nine new products and some cult classics from Chanel are available to shop at Ulta.
MAKEUP
Miami Herald

The Best New Beauty Launches of 2022: From Lip Masks to Primers

Beauty talk! Whether you’re browsing online, scanning the shelves at Sephora or taking note of what celebs swear by, it’s easy to find yourself overloaded by all the options. But fear not, because whether you’re on the hunt for skincare that’s going to revolutionize your routine or makeup that’ll up your glam game, we’ve got you covered.
MAKEUP
Travel + Leisure

This Meghan Markle-loved Brand Just Launched Ridiculously Comfy Faux Fur-lined Sneakers

It doesn't get much better than slip-on sneakers when it comes to simple, stylish everyday style. Birdies is a brand known for its ultra-comfy loafers, slides, and sneakers, and it counts Meghan Markle among its fans. It's no surprise why, since all of its shoes are made with layers of cushioning and come in a variety of chic colors and patterns. Just in time for winter, Birdies launched a faux fur-lined sneaker that's both cozy and stylish, making it a top pick for seasonal wear.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Associated Press

Liane V Launches Lash Line With Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2022-- Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC, (BBB) announced today the launch of it’s newest collection with multiple threat musician, beauty influencer, comedian, model, actress, and dancer Liane V, LianeVBeauty.com. The site will go live Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 with an innovative new beauty line to include Mega Magnetic Strips, Classic Strips, Magnetic Clusters, and a Magnetic Liner. Additional beauty product categories to follow!
MAKEUP
SPY

As Seen on Queer Eye: Shop the Fashion, Home Decor & Grooming Products from the Netflix Show

Table of Contents Fashion Brands Seen on Queer Eye Kitchen Gadgets Seen on Queer Eye Home Decor Seen on Queer Eye Grooming & Hair Care Seen on Queer Eye For six seasons (has it been that long?) we’ve binged, watched and re-watched Netflix’s Queer Eye so many times that we can quote lines from the show. This season the fab five have settled down in Austin, Texas, and it’s easy to drool over the southern food, the sights and the decor when watching the show. Speaking of episodes, if you’re like us, when you’re watching an episode, you hit rewind trying to figure out what skin...
AUSTIN, TX
Robb Report

Prada Teamed Up With Adidas on New Collection of Recycled Clothing—and It’s Available Now

Last week, Prada and Adidas announced the latest chapter in their highly coveted collaboration, which, for the first time, ups the ante with ready-to-wear in addition to the sneakers and bags that previously made a splash. The luxe takes on sportswear staples feature the Italian brand’s eco-friendly Re-Nylon, making good on a sustainability promise it made when the fabric launched in 2019. It’s hard to think of Prada without considering the brand’s long, storied connection to nylon. When Miuccia Prada began working for her family’s leather goods business in 1978, she came up with the heretical idea of nylon not as...
ENVIRONMENT
Footwear News

The New adidas x Peloton Apparel Collection Is Made for Every Body Type and Activity

When two amazing activewear brands come together, it’s always exciting, but when those brands are as major as adidas and Peloton, it’s downright newsworthy. Luckily, the duo has just released their third collaboration, and it unsurprisingly features tons of amazing apparel and activewear. Designed to make you feel ready for whatever comes your way, the collection, titled “Capable of Greatness,” features a range of versatile pieces that are intended to be worn before, during and after your workouts. These include everything from leggings and shorts to tees and tank tops — all of which are as breathable and moisture-wicking as they...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Barbie Universe Comes to Life With a Luxury Twist From Balmain at Neiman Marcus

Balmain’s much-talked-about collaboration with Barbie is getting the dollhouse treatment at one Neiman Marcus store. From now through Jan. 30, customers can sit on Parisian park benches and interact with the limited-edition collection in a pedestrian garden at the Neiman Marcus NorthPark location in Dallas, Texas. According to the luxury retailer, customers will also be able to enjoy weekend activations that include a live DJ set, a custom cotton candy machine and photo opportunities in a life-sized Barbie doll box. The limited-edition 70-piece collection, which retails between $295 to $42,494, Balmain’s signature marinière and Labyrinth pattern gets the Barbie treatment. For this collection,...
DALLAS, TX
Footwear News

Reebok and Maison Margiela Are Back With a New Collab

Reebok and Maison Margiela have yet another collab up their sleeves. Launching on Jan. 28, the duo will drop the Classic Leather Tabi Décortiqué Low, a low-top version of the Classic Leather Tabi High trainer introduced in June 2021. The latest collaboration between the French fashion house and the American sportswear brand reinterprets Reebok’s Classic Leather runner, originally released in fall 1983, through Margiela’s technique of décortiqué. Developed by Margiela creative director John Galliano, décortiqué is the technical term used by the brand to describe the deconstruction of a garment or accessory to its core structure. According to Margiela, the Classic Leather Tabi...
RETAIL
WWD

Tommy Hilfiger Taps Richard Quinn, Martine Rose for Collaborations

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Tommy Hilfiger’s ties to London fashion are getting stronger, with two big designer collaborations set to bow in September — one with Richard Quinn and the other with Martine Rose. According to industry sources, Quinn is designing a premium collection that will have its own logo, while Rose is working on a separate project for Tommy Jeans.More from WWDBackstage at Richard Quinn RTW Spring 2022Richard Quinn RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2020 It is understood that both collections will kick off a new series of collaborations between Tommy Hilfiger and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy