Fort Smith announces free COVID-19 self-test availability, but run out in 20 minutes

FORT SMITH, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Fort Smith announced the availability of free, home COVID-19 self-test kits, but supplies are limited and the tests are going quickly.

In a social media post, the City of Fort Smith announced that the Fort Smith Public Library, Greenwood Public Library, Good Samaritan Clinic and Sebastian County Health Department would all offer the test kits.

Kits are limited to one kit per person or three kits per household pick-up. Supplies are limited at all locations.

On the afternoon of January 11, the Fort Smith Library reported that it received 500 test kits and have already run out.

To obtain a self-test kit or to confirm availability, please call 452-8600. They can meet you in the parking lot to provide you with the kit.

Other pick-up locations can be found by visiting the Arkansas Department of Health website here . Additional testing is provided by appointment at ADH Local Health Units and can be scheduled by calling one of the locations near you: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/health-units .

