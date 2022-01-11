ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith announces free COVID-19 self-test availability, but run out in 20 minutes

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZHkH_0diugt8R00

FORT SMITH, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Fort Smith announced the availability of free, home COVID-19 self-test kits, but supplies are limited and the tests are going quickly.

In a social media post, the City of Fort Smith announced that the Fort Smith Public Library, Greenwood Public Library, Good Samaritan Clinic and Sebastian County Health Department would all offer the test kits.

Kits are limited to one kit per person or three kits per household pick-up. Supplies are limited at all locations.

COVID-19 at-home test rollout: where to get at-home tests in Arkansas

On the afternoon of January 11, the Fort Smith Library reported that it received 500 test kits and have already run out.

To obtain a self-test kit or to confirm availability, please call 452-8600. They can meet you in the parking lot to provide you with the kit.

Other pick-up locations can be found by visiting the Arkansas Department of Health website here . Additional testing is provided by appointment at ADH Local Health Units and can be scheduled by calling one of the locations near you: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/health-units .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Smith, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Greenwood, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Fort Smith, AR
State
Arkansas State
Fort Smith, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Greenwood Public Library#Good Samaritan Clinic#The Fort Smith Library#Adh Local Health Units
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

COVID-19 in Arkansas: State tops 80,000 active cases, passes 1,300 hospitalizations for the first time since summer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas blasted over 80,000 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, marking yet another record day as the weekend begins, while hospitalizations also passed 1,300, getting steadily closer to last summer’s record high. There were 6,464 active cases of the virus reported by the Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

City of Springdale announces new Police Chief hire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —  The Springdale Civil Service Commission held a special public meeting Saturday to announce Frank Gamble has been hired as the city’s next Police Chief. Mike Peters, current Police Chief, announced his retirement in December 2021. Peters said he is very excited about the future of the Springdale Police Department and is confident […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

More school districts added to pink, purple zones on ACHI’s map for new COVID-19 infections

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement announced on January 13 that the number of school districts with new infection rates of 50 or more per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period remained at 226. However, the number of districts with more than 100 new cases per 10,000 residents increased by 10, and the number of districts with more than 200 new cases increased by three.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy