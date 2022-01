Vermont Business Magazine Funding is now available for Vermont organizations in the Brattleboro area through the Crosby-Gannett Fund grant program. The purpose of the Crosby-Gannett Fund is to support endeavors that contribute to the betterment and vitality of the Brattleboro area. To help address the impact of COVID-19, the Crosby-Gannett Fund will focus its grant making in 2022 on the needs amplified by the pandemic that have been inadequately addressed by public relief funds. The fund is temporarily accepting requests for general operating support from small and/or severely impacted nonprofits.

