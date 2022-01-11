ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden says U.S. is on the right track in fight against COVID-19

By Jeff Mason, Kanishka Singh Reuters
Union Leader
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday expressed confidence the United States was on the right track in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the country grapples with a surge in infections sparked by the fast-spreading omicron variant. White House officials have said the situation is different...

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

Psaki Bristles at Reporter’s Claim Democrats Won’t Want to Be Seen with Biden on Campaign Trail: ‘Do You Have Any Examples?’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether President Joe Biden’s major voting rights speech was “the most effective use of the President’s time?”. Psaki briefed reporters aboard Air Force One Tuesday en route to Georgia, during which the president’s role in this year’s midterm elections came up.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Supreme Court tosses out Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to toss out Joe Biden’s mandate for businesses requiring those with more than 100 workers to institute vaccination or regular testing requirements on Thursday.The court allowed the administration’s requirement for healthcare workers to be vaccinated to remain in place, but the ruling is nevertheless a major blow to the plan the president announced last year.In their majority opinion, the six justices wrote that although Covid-19 was indeed a hazard faced by many employees at their workplaces, it did not fall under the legal definition of an “occupational hazard” that OSHA, the US government agency...
CONGRESS & COURTS
iheart.com

President Biden’s Approval Rating In Florida

Fresh off of his divisive visit to Atlanta, Joe Biden’s day began with news of inflation having hit another 40-year high at 7%. This led me to take a deeper dive into the scope of Joe Biden’s problems and the implications for the midterm elections. For this cycle, the polling I’ve found to be the most transparent and comprehensive is from online polling firm Civiqs. Their state-by-state and demographic breakouts are the best ongoing measures of what’s happening in Florida and across the country right now.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Deadline

Joe Biden Appoints Star Jones To U.S. Commission For The Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad

Star Jones, who will become the host and judge on Divorce Court later this year, has another new gig: A presidential appointment to a U.S. commission. President Joe Biden tapped Jones to serve as one of the members of the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, an agency which is tasked with identifying and reporting monuments, historic buildings and cemeteries in Eastern and Central Europe “that are associated with the heritage of U.S. citizens,” according to the law that created it in 1985. Jones, a former homicide prosecutor, was one of the original co-hosts of The View. She’s a principal of Instant Impact Group, LLC, which advises on diversity and equity programs. She also served as president and board director of Professional Diversity Network, Inc., and of the International Association of Women. Biden also appointed six others to the commission, including G. Jonathan Greenwald, Nicole Mavis Isaac, Nancy Kaufman, Michael Marquardt, Maureen Pikarski and Bill Shaheen. The commission was set up to ensure that such sites — historically important for populations impacted by Nazism and communism — are preserved. Jones will replace Faith Jenkins as the judge on Divorce Court this fall. The latest incarnation of the show started in 1999.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#On The Right Track#Omicron#Reuters#Pfizer Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy