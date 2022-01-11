ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Olympic medalist, Texas A&M track star Deon Lendore dies in car crash

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Three-time Olympian and 2012 bronze medalist Deon Lendore was killed in a car crash Monday near College Station, Texas, while on his way home from track practice.

Lendore, 29, was serving as a volunteer coach at Texas A&M, where he was a 12-time All-American during his collegiate career, Aggies head coach Pat Henry told KTBX-TV .

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

Lendore was part of five indoor and outdoor national championships in 2013 and 2014 as either an individual runner or part of a relay. He represented Trinidad and Tobago in each of the past three Summer Olympics, winning a bronze medal in 2012 running the anchor leg in the men's 4x400 meter relay in London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSnn1_0diugUGO00
Representing Texas A&M, Deon Lendore (center) won the men's 400 meter title at the 2014 NCAA Track & Field Championships. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

In a Facebook post Tuesday , the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee mourned the "devastating and untimely loss" of someone "who has been an inspiration and motivation to us all both on (and) off the track."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olympic medalist, Texas A&M track star Deon Lendore dies in car crash

Comments / 1

Related
KBTX.com

DPS releases details of crash that killed former A&M track star, Olympian

BRYAN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has released information detailing the crash that killed Deon Lendore, the 2014 Bowerman winner, NCAA Champion, and current Texas A&M track & field volunteer assistant coach. It happened Monday around 6:30 p.m. on FM 485 about 4 miles northeast of Cameron.
BRYAN, TX
Popculture

Deon Lendore, Three-Time Olympic Sprinter, Dead at 29

Deon Lendore, a three-time Olympic sprinter who won a bronze medal in 2012, died on Monday in Texas, according to multiple reports. He was 29 years old. Lendore was killed in a car crash near College Station, Texas. He was on his way home from track practice, serving as a volunteer coach at Texas A&M, according to head track coach Pat Henry, per KBTX-TV.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Three-time Olympic sprinter Deon Lendore, 29, dies in head-on car crash in Texas after driving home from practice when his car drifted lanes and collided with an SUV, officials say

A three-time Olympic sprinter and former NCAA champion at Texas A&M died when his car drifted across lanes and collided with another vehicle in Texas. Deon Lendore, 29, a bronze medal-winning sprinter for Trinidad & Tobago, died on Monday after his car drifted across the center line, sideswiped a vehicle and then collided with an SUV, said Sgt. Bryan Washko, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
College Station, TX
Accidents
City
College Station, TX
City
Kirby, TX
City
London, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Star, TX
College Station, TX
Crime & Safety
runningmagazine.ca

Olympic medallist from Trinidad and Tobago killed in car crash

On Monday evening, a three-time Olympian from Trinidad and Tobago, Deon Lendore, was killed in a car accident on his way home from practice in College Station, Texas. News of his death surfaced on social media on Monday evening, after several athletes tweeted, mourning the loss of the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist.
ACCIDENTS
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M track & field great Lendore killed in auto accident

Texas A&M track and field volunteer coach Deon Lendore, an NCAA champion in the 400 meters for the Aggies, was killed in a head-on collision in Milam County on FM 485 while returning home from practice Monday. The 29-year-old Lendore died after his car drifted across the center line, sideswiped...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Deon Lendore death: Olympic sprinter for Trinidad and Tobago killed in head-on crash in Texas

Three-time Olympic sprinter from Trinidad and Tobago Deon Lendore has died in a head-on collision in Texas when he was driving home from practice, police said. He was 29.The former 29-year-old NCAA champion at Texas A&M University was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday after his car drifted, crossing over the road’s centre line and sideswiped a vehicle before drifting again to crash into a 2018 Infiniti SUV head-on, the Texas department of public safety said.He was driving westbound to home on the FM 485 road in Milam county in his 2015 Volkswagen Jetta from his alma mater where...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
fox40jackson.com

Former Olympic star dead at 29 following car crash in Texas: report

Deon Lendore – an Olympic track star – died in a three-vehicle crash in Texas Monday, TMZ Sports reported. Deon Lendore of Trinidad and Tobago competes during round one of the Men’s 4x400m relay on day one of the IAAF World Relays at Nissan Stadium May 11, 2019, in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Matt Roberts/Getty Images)
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

352K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy