ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Man accused of stabbing wife arraigned on open murder charge

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBIAN_0diugJnd00

Melissa Lain and David Lain were originally identified as 87 and 48. We have updated with the correct ages and apologize for this error.

A Kalamazoo County man accused of stabbing his wife to death was in court today.

David Lain, 43, was arraigned on one count of open murder on Jan. 11, 2022.

According to Kalamazoo Township Police Department, authorities were called to a home on Campbell Avenue Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Police found 37-year-old Melissa Lain with multiple stab wounds before she was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

David ran away from the scene and was later found in Berrien County.

Police report three children were in the home at the time of the stabbing.

None of the three children were hurt and are now staying with relatives.

Lain is due back in court in the coming weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy