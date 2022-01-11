ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the Suspenseful Final Trailer for 'Scream'

Cover picture for the articleParamount Pictures has dropped off the final trailer for the upcoming fifth installment in the slasher franchise Scream, which is slated to premiere in theaters this Friday. Packed with pull quotes from critic reactions and reviews, the short-yet-terrifying visual reveals plenty of suspense-building moments, intense fight sequences,...

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
'Scream' Stars Courteney Cox & David Arquette Say Daughter Coco 'Doesn't Watch Anything We Do'

Courteney Cox and David Arquette had a great time working together again on Scream 5, a sequel to 1996’s Scream which premieres on January 14. But their 17-year-old daughter Coco isn’t that psyched about her parents’ latest collaboration. In a January 9 joint interview with Extra, Arquette said of Cox, “It’s always wonderful working opposite each other. We have a daughter we co-parent together. I have a wonderful wife with two kids as well…It’s been a long time, and it’s just an interesting thing to see Gail and Dewey sort of on-screen again.” Arquette is married to Christina McLarty and the...
THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
Neve Campbell’s Net Worth Includes Her Original ‘Scream’ Salary—Here’s What She Made Then Vs. Now

Scream queen. Over 25 years after becoming a global sensation thanks to Scream, Neve Campbell’s net worth has continued to thrive. But her salary over the years for each of the Scream movies might surprise you. Buy ‘Scream’ Tickets at Fandango $13.69+ Buy Now Long before starring in Scream, Campbell—whose full name is Neve Adrianne Campbell—was born in October 1973 in Guelph, Ontario. She grew up in the Canadian town alongside her three brothers Christian, Alex and Damian. Her mother Marnie was a yoga instructor and psychologist from Amsterdam, while her father Gerry immigrated from Glasgow, Scotland to Canada to teach high school drama classes. While...
CELEBRITIES
Next Big Thing: How Mason Gooding Landed ‘Scream’ — With Help From an NYU Paper

Before Mason Gooding left NYU in 2018 to pursue acting full-time, he penned a six-page paper arguing that one Hollywood property was particularly deserving of a reboot: Wes Craven’s Scream. A few years later, the actor found himself in a general meeting with directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who were developing a new take on the genre-defining franchise that launched 25 years ago. After a two-hour conversation, Gooding mentioned his paper, and was a little embarrassed when the filmmakers asked to read it. “I sent it to them and heard nothing for like two weeks,” says Gooding. Then he...
MOVIES
Final Trailer: “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

One week ahead of its release on Apple TV+, a final full-length trailer for Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” has been released. This black-and-white new adaptation of the classic William Shakespeare play sees Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand play an older than usual version of Lord and Lady Macbeth.
MOVIES
Scream [Final Trailer]

It’s almost time for the new Scream to hit theaters. Before the release date you get to see the final trailer and get a better look at the killer. Check out the trailer above. Scream hits theaters January 14th and you can get tickets at https://www.screammovie.com.
MOVIES
'Scream' returns with a successful requel

It’s only appropriate for a fan to be anxious about a new “Scream” movie, especially one that arrives 11 years after the last installment, and 25 years after the first film single-handedly reanimated the slasher genre. Plus, it’s the first film in the “Scream” franchise not helmed by iconic horror auteur Wes Craven, who died in 2015.
MOVIES
The Final ‘Jackass Forever’ Trailer Is Here

It’s less than a month until the Jackass gang is all back together for the new film, Jackass Forever, and we are getting one last preview in the final trailer just released. Members of the original Jackass crew, including Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O, are in the movie … but it also ushers in the new bunch of sidekicks, including Sean “Poopies” McInerney, and Zach Holmes.
MOVIES
Scream 5 Trailer: Drop the 5, Just Scream. It’s Cleaner.

Ten years since Scream 4 and 25 since the original Scream, here’s the brand-new trailer for Scream (2022). For what’s technically Scream 5, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett took the George Foreman–Jason Derulo approach to this reboot and simply named it after its Wes Craven predecessor. Scream features several cast members from the original Scream, including Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, and Marley Shelton. “I’ve seen this movie before,” Campbell mic-drops in the final trailer. Ghostface is terrorizing a new generation, made up of actors Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, Jack Quaid, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, and Melissa Barrera. Whoever’s behind the mask has apparently learned how to hack home-security systems, updating the self-aware slasher series with 2021 gags. Scream didn’t come out in time for Halloween (or Halloween Kills, on Peacock October 15). Watch Scream in theaters on January 14.
MOVIES
David Arquette howls with laughter as Courteney Cox discusses disastrous Scream 3 mini-fringe

Drew Barrymore and David Arquette were left in hysterics as Courteney Cox discussed her disastrous mini-fringe haircut from Scream 3.Cox and Arquette appeared on Monday’s episode (10 January) of The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss the release of Scream, the fifth film in the franchise.Discussing her time in the franchise, the conversation turned to Scream 3, in which the Friends star sported an extremely short fringe hairstyle which has long been mocked on the internet.“Each Scream I would try to come up with a different look for her that was just over-the-top gross or ugly or too much,” Cox...
MOVIES
What is the best order to watch all the Scream movies?

(Pocket-lint) - It's been a long time since we last got to catch up with Sidney Prescott and the blood-soaked whodunnits that seem to follow her wherever she goes. The wait finally comes to an end in January 2022, with Ghostface wreaking havoc once again on the big screen. So,...
MOVIES
Is the new Scream movie worth watching?

This weekend, there's only one new release that everyone is talking about – the new Scream film. The highly-anticipated fifth instalment in the horror franchise, which was released on 14 January, sees original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette reprise their roles to take on Ghostface once again. But is the film worth watching? Find out what viewers have been saying here…
MOVIES

