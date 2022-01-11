ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McNamara recognizes January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — State Reps. John L. Bartlett and Wendy McNamara presented a resolution to honor human trafficking survivors and raise awareness on modern-day slavery by recognizing January 2022 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Indiana.

They were joined joined Tuesday by representatives and supporters of the Indiana Youth Services Association, which houses the Indiana Trafficking Victims Assistance Program (ITVAP).

State Representative Wendy McNamara discusses bill to protect human trafficking victims

“The human trafficking industry is worth an estimated $150 billion worldwide and yet this vile criminal enterprise is still invisible to many,” McNamara said. “We must keep raising awareness and pass stronger legislation to provide greater protections to victims who are bought and sold throughout Indiana and the world.”

House Concurrent Resolution 4 aims to promote education and raise awareness that will allow all Hoosiers the opportunity to stand with survivors of human trafficking, officials say. It also reiterates the importance of believing survivors and providing them with a voice.

If you suspect someone may be a victim of human trafficking, please report it to your local law enforcement or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-800-373-7888.

