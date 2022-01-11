ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A deal worth smiling about: Save 20% on Quip's smart toothbrushes and more today

By Max McHone
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're like me, there's almost nothing you dislike more than going to the dentist, and you'd do just about anything to avoid having to. Using the right equipment is a good place to start, and right now, it's fairly affordable. To help ring in the new year, Quip is offering...

AOL Corp

Walmart's having a secret year-end clearance sale — this $60 Hoover vacuum is just one highlight

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Christmas 2021 may have come and gone, but there may be a few things still left on your wish list. If that's the case, you're in luck: Walmart's post-Christmas home sale is on and the savings are spectacular. From game-changing kitchen upgrades to the tools to create a spa-worthy shower, they've got it all at bargain prices. So don't park that sleigh in storage just yet — drive it on over to Walmart (IRL or virtually, of course) and stock up on the savings.
ELECTRONICS
Inverse

50 cheap things that are selling out on Amazon because they're so freaking clever

Do you know what’s a cool feeling? When a lightbulb goes off in my head and I realize that an irritating problem — a closet that’s too small, a bathroom with inadequate storage, or a kitchen with usability issues — has a simple and inexpensive solution. There’s that moment of doubt caused by the suspicion that something so simple can’t work. (If it does, why do people spend tidy fortunes on remodels and high-priced alternatives?) But then comes the experimentation, followed by the certainty, and finally, the gloating over my own cleverness. That’s why these 50 cheap things keep selling out on Amazon. Because they're so freaking clever.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $550 at Best Buy for a limited time only

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite movies and TV shows displayed on a massive screen from the comfort of your own home. However, large TVs can get quite pricey, especially if they’re high-resolution 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, then you should check out this insane offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Smart TV for only $550, which is a huge $200 discount from the original price tag of $750. That’s one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. If you’re interested in this amazingly affordable big-screen TV, hit the Buy Now button below and get it right now. Otherwise, keep reading learn more about this 70-inch stunner from Insignia.
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a FLASH SALE on tech today — what to buy

The holiday season has come and gone, but discounts on various tech products are still widespread among different retailers. One of them is Walmart, which has launched a flash sale today on devices that include soundbars, Chromebooks, robot vacuums, monitors, and 4K TVs. It’s unclear how long stocks of the...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

COVID test kits on Amazon are in stock now if you hurry

So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since COVID-19 at-home raid tests are sold out in local stores across most of the country. Case numbers are spiking yet again, and this time the figures are off the charts. In the past few weeks alone, we've had multiple days with more than 500,000 new daily cases reported. There was even one day recently when we recorded nearly 1.5 million new COVID-19 cases in the US alone. That's utterly staggering. So many people traveled and gathered indoors for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Verge

The best after-Christmas deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more

Whether you’ve got a stack of gift cards burning a hole in your pocket or ended up with two air fryers that you don’t have room for, there are still plenty of deals to help you stretch your spending before the new year. Below we’ve outlined some of the best tech deals, sales, and promotions from a variety of retailers across a number of categories to make sure you don’t end up with two stand mixers when you didn’t even need one.
SHOPPING
The Verge

Apple’s Smart Keyboard for the latest iPad is a great deal at $105

If you own Apple’s ninth Gen iPad, or the previous-gen iPad Air (pre-USB-C days), this Smart Keyboard is compatible — and selling for just about its lowest price yet at Woot. Normally $150 or so at most other retailers, you can snag this snap-on keyboard that covers your iPad’s screen when it’s not in use for just $104.99. This accessory also works with the seventh- and eighth-gen iPads, as well as the 10.5-inch iPad Pro from 2017.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon Warehouse: The secret discount section for returned items like Fitbits and Shark vacuums

There’s little you won’t find to buy on Amazon. Whether its make-up storage, cordless vacuum cleaners or desks for a makeshift office, it’s home to pretty much everything you could ever need.If you’re a longtime Amazon shopper, you’ll probably be aware of all the ways you can save, such as setting your calendar for the annual Black Friday sales or subscribing to a prime membership that gets you next-day delivery and access to prime day offers.However, a lesser-known part of the website is the Amazon Warehouse, where you’ll find deals across used, pre-owned and open-box products.Don’t worry about being let...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Thursday’s deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more

Amazon deals were so impressive ahead of the New Year. With that in mind, we figured the retailer might let up a little bit now that 2022 has arrived. Good news: We were wrong. There are so many incredible deals right now on Amazon, we can't even believe it. From pandemic essentials and Apple products to kitchen appliances, 4K TVs, laptops, and everything else you can imagine. It's all on sale right now at Amazon. The most popular deals right now include AirPods Pro with MagSafe with a massive $52 discount. You can also pick up an Apple Watch SE for just...
ELECTRONICS
Connecticut Post

Colgate's easy-to-use smart toothbrush is $15 off right now

Brushing teeth is no one's idea of a good time, but here to make it a little easier is Colgate's smart toothbrush, which comes complete with a lightweight travel case and, best of all, a companion app that acts as a brushing coach for healthy gums and pearly whites. Even better, it's currently on sale for about $15 off list price — or 38% off.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Echo Dot price drops to $25 in this leftover Black Friday deal

If you check out the Amazon device deals page right now, there isn't much going on right now. What you might not know, however, there are a bunch of Amazon device deals that the retailer is hiding from that popular page. We have no idea why that's the case. One good example is the Fire TV Stick 4K, which has a huge $20 discount if you use the coupon code ADDFTV (see Amazon's terms and conditions page for eligibility details). Even better than that, however, is a great deal on Amazon's most popular Alexa speaker ever. In fact, Amazon's current...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Oral-B debuts three new iPhone-connected iO smart toothbrushes

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — At the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, Oral-B debuted three new smart toothbrushes dedicated to helping users improve the health of their teeth and gums with real-time feedback and on-device pressure control — and brought back the Cavity Creeps.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: A Discount from Future Fitness, Bose Headphones on Sale & More. Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also follow all our deal posts in the Deals section.
SHOPPING
Ubergizmo

Oral-B’s iO10 With iOSense Is The Smart Toothbrush You Never Knew You Needed

Just because you brush your teeth everyday doesn’t mean that you are guaranteed to have clean teeth or healthy gums. This is because how you brush is more important. If you’re trying to find ways to better improve your teeth and gum hygiene, Oral-B has you covered with the company’s new iO10 with iOSense smart toothbrush.
ELECTRONICS

