Departures paused at some West Coast airports Monday during ground stop

By Christy Simeral
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO — The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily paused departures from some West Coast airports Monday during a ground stop, the agency said.

San Diego International Airport was notified of a “national ground stop” by air traffic control shortly after 2:30 p.m., spokeswoman Sabrina LoPiccolo told FOX 5. The airport “experienced no disruption in service,” and the operations team was told the stop was lifted approximately seven minutes later, according to LoPiccolo.

Air traffic controllers at Los Angles International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and in San Francisco also acknowledged receiving the order, the Associated Press reported , citing recordings.

In a statement, the FAA said full operations resumed in fewer than 15 minutes.

“The FAA regularly takes precautionary measures,” the statement said. “We are reviewing the process around this ground stop as we do after all such events.”

During a ground stop, flights are held at their departure points. The FAA most commonly initiates them to temporarily stop traffic in order to allow time to implement a longer-term solution such as a ground delay, or to control air traffic volume.

The FAA did not provide a reason for implementing the measure, though the Associated Press reported that it corresponded with North Korea’s launch of what appeared to be a ballistic missile into its eastern sea. The launch — the country’s second in a week — comes after Kim Jong Un’s calls to expand North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

