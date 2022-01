The JBL Reflect Aero earbuds were shown off by the brand at CES 2022 as one of its latest mobile audio solutions that promises to deliver impressive performance throughout the day. The headphones will offer up to eight-hours of playback with an additional 16-hours with the charging case, while the 6.8mm dynamic drivers are capable of pumping out impressive feedback the whole time. The earbuds are also paired with a total of six microphones that are capable of providing wind isolation and noise isolation technology to support the True Adaptive Noise Canceling with Smart Ambient functionality.

