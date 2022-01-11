Catching Up With Clive Robertson

Tell us about landing the gig on SUNSET BEACH. “I had not been in L.A. very long, and Aaron Spelling [executive producer] was very generous to me. He had another show on called MALIBU SHORES, which I auditioned for, like, seven times, and then it came down between me and one other guy and I ended up not getting the show. So, I went back to bartending and was bummed out, and didn’t think I’d ever get another shot to work with Aaron Spelling. Eight months later, I got this call to come in and audition for this new show, SUNSET BEACH. I auditioned, again, like seven times, and I was like, ‘I’ve got to get this!’ And, it finally happened. I’d heard maybe 1,000 guys read for my character, and for other people like Jason [George, ex-Michael], he came out to L.A. from Virginia, and I’d heard he went up against, like, 25,000 guys and got the part. I haven’t spoken to Jason in a long time but he’s been hugely successful and I’m so proud of him. But, when I got this part, that was truly my big break, for sure.”

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO