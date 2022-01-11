ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catching Up With Clive Robertson

Soap Opera Digest
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere were you in your life when SUNSET BEACH entered your orbit? “I came over [to the United States from England] with my girlfriend in August of 1996 and it was sometime toward the back end of that month that I auditioned for SUNSET BEACH. I was working in London as...

www.soapoperadigest.com

Soap Opera Digest

Catching Up With Dax Griffin

Tell us about landing the gig on SUNSET BEACH. “I had not been in L.A. very long, and Aaron Spelling [executive producer] was very generous to me. He had another show on called MALIBU SHORES, which I auditioned for, like, seven times, and then it came down between me and one other guy and I ended up not getting the show. So, I went back to bartending and was bummed out, and didn’t think I’d ever get another shot to work with Aaron Spelling. Eight months later, I got this call to come in and audition for this new show, SUNSET BEACH. I auditioned, again, like seven times, and I was like, ‘I’ve got to get this!’ And, it finally happened. I’d heard maybe 1,000 guys read for my character, and for other people like Jason [George, ex-Michael], he came out to L.A. from Virginia, and I’d heard he went up against, like, 25,000 guys and got the part. I haven’t spoken to Jason in a long time but he’s been hugely successful and I’m so proud of him. But, when I got this part, that was truly my big break, for sure.”
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Are ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased...
Person
Aaron Spelling
Person
Susan Ward
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
E! News

Bob Saget Recently Revealed His COVID-19 Battle

Watch: Bob Saget Dead at 65: Remembering the Comedian. Less than a week before his death, Bob Saget opened up about previously testing positive for COVID-19. It's unclear when he had the disease, though it seems he was not battling it at the time of his death because he performed a comedy show in Florida the day prior. No cause of death has been given for the comedian, who passed away at age 65 in his hotel room in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 9. Authorities said they found no signs of foul play or drug use.
AOL Corp

Olivia Culpo Told to 'Put a Blouse On' Before Boarding Flight to Mexico

An unexpected controversy. Olivia Culpo recently found herself in hot water at the airport — because of her outfit. The former Miss Universe, 29, was on her way to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, and her sister Aurora Culpo on Thursday, January 13, when she was asked to change clothes.
Soap Opera Digest

Y&R’s Camryn Grimes Engaged

Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R), who marked her birthday on January 7, announced that she is engaged to Brock Powell. On her social media, the actress posted a quote from the movie Up, “You and me, we’re in a club now”, along with a photo of her engagement ring. Powell was more effusive on his Twitter page with, “After nearly 2 years of staying inside, we KNOW adventure is out there. Can’t wait to travel the globe with you Red, but you’re already my entire world.” Congratulations to the couple!
Soap Opera Digest

Exclusive! Robert Newman Is Y&R’s New Ashland!

Digest has learned exclusively that in the wake of Richard Burgi’s departure from Y&R as Ashland Locke, GUIDING LIGHT fave Robert Newman (ex-Josh) has been tapped as his replacement. Burgi joined the Genoa City ranks in March 2021; Newman, who played Josh from 1981-84, 1986-91 and 1993-2009, and also held short-term roles on SANTA BARBARA (ex-Kirk) and GH (ex-Prescott), will begin airing next month.
BBC

US actress Joan Copeland dies aged 99

US actress Joan Copeland, who starred on Broadway and in TV shows like Law and Order, has died at the age of 99. Her son Eric told The Hollywood Reporter that she died in her sleep in her New York apartment. Copeland was the sister of playwright Arthur Miller and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Joyce Ostin, Photographer and Daughter-in-Law of Music Exec Mo Ostin, Dies at 64

Joyce Ostin, a photographer and daughter-in-law of legendary music executive Mo Ostin, died Dec. 29 at her Pacific Palisades home after a battle with cancer, her family announced. She was 64. Ostin spent her first years raising her three daughters while battling breast cancer, and in 2001, she published Hollywood Moms, a best-selling coffee-table book with a foreword by Carrie Fisher that featured photographs of Goldie Hawn and daughter Kate Hudson; Dyan Cannon and daughter Jennifer Grant; Jennifer Lopez and her mom, Guadalupe; and Rosie O’Donnell and her daughter, Chelsea. In 2007 came Hollywood Dads, with an introduction by Paul Reiser and photos...
edglentoday.com

Ronnie Spector, '60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78

NEW YORK (AP) — Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, has died. She was 78.
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Andrew: Here is everything he will lose as a 'private citizen'

After it was revealed that the lawsuit against Prince Andrew will proceed to trial, the royal family decided to quickly distance themselves from thesex abuse controversy and the royal altogether. The prince has been accused of sexual assault on three accounts by Virginia Giuffre, victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking ring.
Guitar Player

Watch Keith Richards Defend Mick Jagger from a Stage Invader Using His Telecaster

The great Keith Richards, electric guitar anchor for The Rolling Stones for 60 years now, turned 78 this past weekend (December 18). Though legendary for his loose, rootsy guitar style and laid-back persona, Richards is a no-nonsense professional onstage, as one overzealous fan found out the hard way during the Stones' December 18, 1981 performance at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia.
The Independent

Clint Arlis death: Bachelorette contestant from Kaitlyn Bristowe season dies, aged 34

Former contestant of The Bachelorette and architectural engineer Clint Arlis has died. He was 34. His sister Taylor confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Thursday (13 January). Her statement read: “It is with great sadness [that I] tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of 11 January. Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss.”The cause of death remains unclear at the time of writing. The Bachelorette alum appeared on season 11 of ABC’s long-running dating reality show that followed former Bachelor...
The Independent

Scientists spot ‘intruder’ flying through space and disturbing distant star

Scientists have spotted an “intruder” disturbing a forming star in a distant star system.Researchers watched as the object – which was not a part of the system – came close enough to the binary protostar that it interacted with the environment around it. As it flew past, it left a chaotic stream of dust and gas in its wake.Such events have been seen before in computer simulations. But they have remained largely theoretical.Now scientists say they have directly observed such a phenomenon, using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) telescopes.“Observational evidence of flyby events...
Variety

Bob Saget Gets ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Special Tribute

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” will pay special tribute to Bob Saget, who was the original host of the ABC comedy show in the ’90s, after the iconic comedian died suddenly last week at the age of 65. The tribute will air at the beginning of Sunday’s episode at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT, exactly one week after Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla. In a preview clip, current “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host Alfonso Ribeiro introduces the emotional segment, which highlights some of Saget’s best moments emceeing the show. It also includes a portion from the 20th anniversary special of “America’s...
