Opera Singer Maria Ewing Dies at 71

By Associated Press
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Maria Ewing, a soprano and mezzo-soprano noted for intense performances who became the wife of director Peter Hall and the mother of actor-director Rebecca Hall, has died at age 71. Ewing died Sunday (Jan. 9), at her home in Detroit, spokeswoman Bryna...

