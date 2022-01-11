ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Belhaven University to build new parking garage with $10.5M donation

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Belhaven University (BU) has submitted plans for a new parking garage to the City of Jackson for approval.

The Northside Sun reported the university received an anonymous donation of $10.5 million to fund the project. Currently, a lack of parking on campus forces students to take up spaces on neighboring residential streets.

The garage will be built at the center of campus, between Heidelberg Gymnasium and the Dr. Billy Kim International Center in front of Lakeview Residence Hall. BU President Dr. Roger Parrott added that the garage will also have security cameras and ample lighting.

Parrott said the construction is expected to begin in January and end in July. He hopes the garage will be complete in time for the fall 2022 semester.

