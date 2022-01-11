Family First Health opens COVID testing site in Lebanon; new dates added

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new COVID testing site opened on Tuesday at WellSpan Dixon Foundation Health Center.

Family First Health says walk-ins are welcome as tests are free and the need for them is tremendous.

“Demands for testing here in Lebanon specifically is in the hundred and hundreds a day,” Becky Wilson of Family First Health said.

The organization is offering PCR tests that can take two to five days to get results. Free testing at the site continues through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Days the site will be open for testing have been added. The site will be open January 18-21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily and January 25-28, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily.

