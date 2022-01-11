ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Family First Health opens COVID testing site in Lebanon; new dates added

By Ben Schad
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1payEK_0diudcGh00

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new COVID testing site opened on Tuesday at WellSpan Dixon Foundation Health Center.

Are you doing that COVID test wrong? Experts debate where to stick swab

Family First Health says walk-ins are welcome as tests are free and the need for them is tremendous.

“Demands for testing here in Lebanon specifically is in the hundred and hundreds a day,” Becky Wilson of Family First Health said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The organization is offering PCR tests that can take two to five days to get results. Free testing at the site continues through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Days the site will be open for testing have been added. The site will be open January 18-21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily and January 25-28, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

UPMC emergency room staff reflect on challenges of COVID surge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hospital emergency rooms are facing two major shortages: not enough beds for patients and not enough staff to care for them. The ER staff at UPMC Harrisburg spoke candidly about the pressure they feel every day. UPMC said these shortages are caused by more than just the recent Omicron surge, and […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Lebanon, PA
Sports
abc27 News

Drive-thru COVID testing site reopens in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — With COVID-19 cases still surging, a lot of frustrated people in the Midstate are struggling to get tested, but some good news is here, now that Lancaster is re-opening a former drive-thru testing site, where you can pull up and drive right in. “All the testing is done inside the car. […]
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Pcr#Whtm#Family First Health
abc27 News

Nursing home advocates plea for help from federal leaders

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Nursing homes are desperate for help as COVID surges across the country. Advocates say they’re being left behind by leaders in Washington D.C.  Military medical teams are on their way to help struggling hospitals. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell says they’re focused on getting the help where it’s needed most.  “They stand shoulder […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf announces nearly 120 new jobs coming to York County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Thursday, Jan. 14 that the company Mobile Climate Control, which manufacturers mobile thermal solutions for commercial vehicles, is consolidating its U.S. operations into a single newly constructed building in York County. The company will be bringing 117 full-time jobs to the county over the next three […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Hometown Hero: York County Regional Police

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes inducted a new member to its department. Eight-year-old Landon of Mount Wolf, York County became an officer on Friday, Jan. 14, for the York County Regional Police. The department is fulfilling Landon’s dream job through the Make a Wish Program. “This is the one thing he wanted […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy