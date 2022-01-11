ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why Are the Patriots So Inconsistent?

By Arnav Sharma
PatriotMaven
PatriotMaven
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htKT3_0diudXnw00

Being a New England Patriots fan right now is just flat-out weird.

As the NFL heads to wildcard weekend, it's impossible to ignore the biggest question mark surrounding the Patriots; how and why is this team so dang inconsistent?

After a poor but promising 2-4 start to the season, New England went on a 7 game winning streak and found themselves at the top of the AFC heading into their bye week. Though they were supposed to have all the momentum in the world, the team has finished its season by losing 3 of its final 4 matchups.

In the immediate aftermath of each loss, the shock wasn't just from the result, but the manner of the result. For some inexplicable reason, it just looked like the team had no interest in playing football that given day.

But as random as these losses have seemed, the toughest pill to swallow for the Foxborough Faithful is that they might not be random and inconsistent at all.

This season, the Patriots have lost against the Miami Dolphins twice, the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, and Buffalo Bills. All of these teams are either playoff teams or playoff-caliber teams and share a combined record of 63-39 (.618), averaging a 10.5-5.5 record in a 17 game season.

In comparison, the teams that New England beat had a combined record of 63-80 (.441), averaging a 7.5-9.5 record.

Omitting the team's win against the heavily injured Tennessee Titans (who will be significantly healthier in the playoffs) and the win in hurricane-like winds against the Bills (unlikely to be replicated in the wildcard matchup), this figure drops further to 40-69 (.367), averaging a 6-11 record.

Of course, these records don't tell the whole story. But they do tell a story nonetheless, and it's not a great one.

It's not hard to see that the team's seemingly great output (6th in scoring offense, 2nd in scoring defense) is moreso the product of a team thriving against subpar competition than a team that is truly a contender.

It's absolutely fair for Patriots fans to wonder if they should be worried about the current state of the team -- and to be frank, they should. Though anything can happen in January football, the team would have to fix an uncomfortably long list of fundamental issues to raise the Lombardi Trophy come February.

1. An Identity Crisis

Despite a relatively successful rookie year for Mac Jones, the identity of New England's offense should be the same now as it was before the season started: the Patriots should remain a primarily run-first team that thrives in the air on intermediate play action.

All season, the team has seemed to have trouble marrying the air and ground game. The huddling pass offense just doesn't have the explosiveness or tempo to keep defenses on their heels. At a certain point, the offense needs to commit to either running more up-tempo passing or staying patient in the run game and controlling time of possession.

The 2018-19 New England squad seems like an apt analog; though the team struggled all year in the air, they found their identity in the post-season as a power running team. After softening defenses through the ground, the offense was able to effectively move the ball behind Tom Brady's arm against the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. For the 2021 Patriots to find postseason success, they will probably have to take a similar approach.

2. Early Deficits

However, the approach the 2018 New England offense took depended on one key factor: controlling the tempo of the game. Against both the Chargers and Chiefs, the offense rushed ahead to early leads and could rely on an established air and ground attack to clean up in the end-game.

Nearly every loss for the 2021 Patriots has involved the team falling into an early hole and simply being unable to recover. For the team to have a strong four postseason games, they will need to jump to early leads each and every time; though executing well at the beginning of games won't guarantee a victory, it'll at least avoid guaranteeing a loss.

3. Untimely Turnovers

The numbers just speak for themselves. Without careless turnovers, New England would have been in position to potentially eke out wins against the Dolphins (both times) and Cowboys.

Turnovers and early deficits go hand-in-hand for this offense. As a whole, Jones has done a solid job with ball security, but there will have to be an even greater emphasis on minimizing self-inflicted damage.

4. Sloppy Penalties

The referees have objectively made a slew of poor calls against the Patriots this season -- but that doesn't excuse the overall lack of discipline the team seems to express in losses.

Holding penalties have stalled countless promising offensive drives; unfortunate personal fouls have cost the defense multiple stops; ticky-tack pass interference calls have made a difference.

Stopping penalties is a matter of discipline and, to some extent, luck. Both will need to be on New England's side for a deep playoff run.

5. Poor Edge Discipline

The team's lack of edge discipline has been fairly self-evident in the run game, as opposing running backs have found success all year against New England's defense in bouncing runs to the outside or having wide open lanes on the backside.

Against the passing game, the Patriots' edge rushers have a bad habit of rushing too far upfield and allowing mobile quarterbacks to run through completely vacant lanes. This lack of situational awareness has cost the team on valuable drives towards the end of the game, such as against Tua Taigavailoa in the regular season finale.

With New England poised to face a slew of mobile quarterbacks en route to the Super Bowl, they would have to fix a glaring edge discipline problem and force quarterbacks to make tough throws under duress.

6. Passive Decision Making

Bill Belichick is unequivocally the greatest head coach in the history of football -- but his lack of aggression on fourth down decisions has been something of a mystery.

His decision to settle for an eventually game-losing field goal attempt against the Buccaneers was met with intense scrutiny. In Week 18, Belichick's passiveness on 4th&1 right before halftime was again, questionable, especially given the significance of 3 points later on in the game.

New England will be underdogs in every game they play this postseason. At a certain point, critical decisions will have to be made with the goal of actually winning games, not just avoiding losing them.

Bottom Line:

Clearly, the team has an extensively long list of issues that need to be sorted out. Each of these points has been so ubiquitous in the season that each could truthfully be the topic of an individual article. Given the team's poor performance to close out the season, it's unlikely that these problems will fix themselves across 4 days of practice.

However, as long as Belichick is at the helm, there is always a glimmer of hope that the team will harness the postseason magic that has blessed the franchise since the turn of the millennium.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

What NFL experts are predicting for Saturday’s Patriots-Bills game

When is the last time the New England Patriots have begun a postseason run with so little conviction?. We haven’t seen this in a while. In the space below, you’ll discover that most pigskin prognosticators are heavily in favor of a Bills win this Saturday night, when Buffalo and New England meet in an NFL wild card showdown. Mike Florio picks the Patriots based on Bill Belichick’s postseason track record. Gregg Rosenthal picked them to beat the Bills simply because he needed an upset this weekend.
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

The Player With the Most Super Bowl Rings

There have been 55 Super Bowls. Of the NFL’s 32 teams, 20 have won Super Bowls. Another 14 have won more than one. At this point, two teams have won six–the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers. That makes the odds fairly poor for an NFL player to have a Super Bowl ring. Encrusted with […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mac Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Patriots: Final injury reports

OL David Andrews (shoulder) OL Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle) DT Christian Barmore (knee) DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder) RB Damien Harris (hamstring) LB Dont’a Hightower (knee) Barmore, Wynn were injured in the Patriots’ last game but reportedly did not suffer long term issues. … Every player listed as questionable was limited in Thursday’s practice except Wynn who DNP … The Patriots added starting CB Jalen Mills to the COVID list. … Prior to the last Bills-Patriots game, the Pats had 10+ players listed as limited and all ended up playing.
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Playoff odds, picks, line: Bills vs. Patriots prediction, Wild Card bets from expert who's 20-11

A spot in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs will be on the line when two AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, collide in an NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2022 game on Saturday night. The Bills (11-6) are coming off their second straight divisional title and enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff bracket. The Patriots (10-7) return to the postseason after a one-year absence and are the No. 6 seed. The teams split their two meetings this season, with New England winning in Week 13 in Buffalo and the Bills prevailing in Week 16 in Foxborough.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Chargers#American Football#Afc#The Foxborough Faithful#The New Orleans Saints#Indianapolis Colts#Buffalo Bills
AthlonSports.com

AFC Wild Card Prediction and Preview: New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

The New England Patriots–Buffalo Bills NFL season trilogy concludes on Saturday with an AFC Wild Card matchup. The Patriots, the sixth seed in the conference, visit third-seeded Buffalo in their first playoff game since 1998 that doesn't involve Tom Brady at quarterback. Instead, NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year...
NFL
CBS Boston

Hurley: For The Patriots … That Was Embarrassing

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Things change quickly in the NFL. But not like this. When the Patriots visited the Bills a little over a month ago, they bullied the home team so badly that local reporters were left to ask veteran defensive leaders if they were embarrassed by what had just happened. This time around, the story was flipped completely. Only this time, the Patriots didn’t face any questions about being embarrassed. Because it didn’t need to be asked. Longtime captain and three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty volunteered that description on his own. Devin McCourty: “Embarrassing.” pic.twitter.com/vW01J1dQ0j — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) January 16,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend final injury reports: No Bills listed, Patriots' Isaiah Wynn trending wrong way

The NFL playoffs are finally here. After 18 weeks, we know the matchups, we know the strengths and weaknesses of each of the teams in the tournament, and we know all about the various storylines that will play a role in determining which of them advances to the next round. The last thing we'll find out before the games actually kick off, of course, is who is actually going to play in these games, and who will be sidelined.
NFL
PatriotMaven

It’s Complicated — Patriots Face Tough Task in Containing Bills’ QB Josh Allen

As the late, great Gorilla Monsoon often said, “the time for the talk has just about ended.”. The New England Patriots are back in the playoffs after a one-year absence. A familiar foe awaits them in the Buffalo Bills, with whom the Pats split their season series. The ‘win-or-go-home’ rubber match is set for an 8:15pm ET kickoff on Saturday night, January 15, from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The latest weather forecast predicts game time temperatures in the very low single digits.
NFL
PatriotMaven

PatriotMaven

Boston, MA
471
Followers
744
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotMaven is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy