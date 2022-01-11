ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff Adds ‘Pig’ Director Michael Sarnoski

By Samantha Coley
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the amicable departure of Jeff Nichols from the as of yet untitled A Quiet Place spinoff, Paramount Pictures has found his replacement in director Michael Sarnoski, according to Deadline. Sarnoski is a promising up-and-coming director whose talents have been quite sought after, following the release of his suspense thriller Pig...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Paramount Picks Director For Next ‘A Quiet Place’ Film

The growing A Quiet Place horror franchise has found a new director to lead it into the future. Michael Sarnoski–who helmed last year’s Nicolas Cage-led Pig–is in negotiations to direct the untitled third movie in the series, according to a report on Deadline. Jeff Nichols passed on the job last October, reportedly preferring to work on a new science-fiction project at Paramount.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Pig” Helmer Tackles “Quiet Place” Spin-Off

“Pig” director Michael Sarnoski is in negotiations to helm the next film set in the “A Quiet Place” universe at Paramount Pictures. The film isn’t a direct sequel to the two main entries so far, rather a spin-off set in the same world where humans are forced to live in silence as any noise will attract the attention of deadly, sound-seeking creatures.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

“Ozark’s” Julia Garner Moves Into ‘Apartment 7A’ With ‘Relic’ Director, Platinum Dunes & ‘A Quiet Place’s John Krasinski!

Paramount Players has assembled an all-star squad for their latest horror offering. Garner, a rising mega-talent, is set to topline Paramount Players’ Apartment 7A, which is being produced by Platinum Dunes (The Purge, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th) and A Quiet Place director John Krasinski, reports Deadline. The...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Jeff Nichols
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Djimon Hounsou
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Noah Jupe
Collider

'The White Lotus' Season 2 Adds Michael Imperioli to Cast

Michael Imperioli will be joining the wacky and wonderful world of The White Lotus. Deadline reports that Imperioli will be starring in the next season of HBO’s hit series, which has yet to set a release date and has also not announced any additional cast members at this time. Imperioli was cast in the role of Dominic Di Grasso, who will be visiting the hotel with his elderly father and recent college graduate son in tow.
TV SERIES
Collider

Bond to 'The Souvenir Part II': The 7 Best Sequels Of 2021

The result of COVID-19 meant that many of the most anticipated blockbuster titles were pushed from 2020 to 2021. Although audiences still proceeded with caution, theatrical attendance was on the rise as fans anticipated these major titles. Combine the films pushed from the following year with the films already slated for release, and you get a stacked lineup featuring two years worth of movies.
MOVIES
Collider

'Inception' Ending Explained: Are We Still Dreaming?

It has been 10 good, long years since I exited an opening night showing of Christopher Nolan's dream heist pic Inception. From then until now, I have been haunted by Inception's confounding, debate-worthy final shot. It's a shot which has ignited many a debate, left many of us taking shaky drags on a metaphorical cigarette as we pore over every frame for answers, and left us endlessly rewinding into the long night as we grasp onto every preceding moment hoping for some grand revelation. Inception's ending has many explainers since its release in July 2010, but has this ending ever been definitively explained? While I don't think a definitive answer is possible (and I think that's partially the point), I think it's about time you buckle up and listen to the Inception ending explainer I cling to after 10 years spent working through it and shaping it in my lizard brain.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place#The Quiet Place#The Spinoff#Film Star#Paramount Pictures#Sci Fi Project
GeekTyrant

THE RAID Is Getting a Reimagining on Netflix with Original Director Gareth Evans and Michael Bay

I’m a huge fan of the badass action film franchise The Raid, and it’s been reported that it will be getting a reimagining at Netflix. The original director Gareth Evans will be coming back to develop the project as a producer alongside Micheal Bay. They have also brought on Patrick Hughes (The Expendables 3, The Hitman’s Bodyguard) to direct and co-write the script with James Beaufort. XYZ Films is also producing.
TV & VIDEOS
bloody-disgusting.com

‘A Quiet Place’ – ‘Pig’ Filmmaker Michael Sarnoski Directing Spinoff That’ll Expand Upon the Franchise’s Universe!

Sarnoski will be directing the next film in John Krasinski‘s hit horror franchise for Paramount, which Jeff Nichols had previously been attached to direct before dropping out. Krasinski will produce alongside Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. Meanwhile, it’s expected that the Abbott family storyline will eventually become...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Looks Like A Quiet Place's Spinoff Is Having A Major Shakeup Behind The Scenes

Paramount Pictures has a third Quiet Place movie is on the way, only rather than being a direct sequel to A Quiet Place Part II, it will be a spinoff tale. Originally the plan was for Loving’s Jeff Nichols to direct, but he exited the project back in October. Fortunately, word’s come in that a new director has finally been hired to helm the Quiet Place spinoff.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2 Will Reportedly Introduce John Krasinski as [SPOILERS]

It looks like John Krasinski will be joining the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!. There is little doubt that fans have high hopes when it comes to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After all, it will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film that is set for release this year and it's also the follow-up to the highly successful Spider-Man: No Way Home. So what does the MCU sequel have to offer? A new leak suggests that John Krasinski will show up in the upcoming film and he might be playing someone people have been hoping to see for a long time!
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Michael Bay, Gareth Evans, and Patrick Hughes Remaking 'The Raid' for Netflix

Director Michael Bay is joining forces with Patrick Hughes and Gareth Evans in the return of a Hollywood hit. According to Deadline, it was reported that the three critically acclaimed directors on a reimaging of the Indonesian action thriller The Raid for Netflix. The 2012 film was created, written, and directed by Evans and premiered at the 2012 Toronto Film Festival where it quickly garnered praise for its action sequences and cinematography. The success of the film lead to its 2014 sequel The Raid 2.
MOVIES
Collider

From 'Solaris' to 'Lucky Logan': Steven Soderbergh's Top 7 Most Underrated Movies

Steven Soderbergh is perhaps the busiest director in Hollywood, and while some filmmakers have taken time to adjust to the streaming era, Steven Soderbergh has innovated with release windows and distribution throughout his career. Anyone who checked out his annual list of everything he watched in 2021 can get an idea on just how much media the man consumes; this was also the year he oversaw the controversial Academy Award ceremony and directed the terrific HBO Max crime thriller No Sudden Move.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ (Exclusive)

Alison Brie is set to star opposite John Cena in Freelance, an action-comedy directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel. AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing. The script by Jacob Lentz centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Danny Ramirez Joins A24’s ‘Stars At Noon’ From Claire Denis

EXCLUSIVE: Danny Ramirez is joining Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn in Claire Denis’ next film at A24, The Stars at Noon. A24 had no comment. Based on the novel by Denis Johnson, the story is set in 1984 during the Nicaraguan Revolution and follows a mysterious English businessman and headstrong American journalist who strike up a passionate romance. They soon become embroiled in a dangerous labyrinth of lies and conspiracies and are forced to try and escape the country, with only each other to trust and rely on. Denis will direct and also adapted the script with Lea Mysius and Andrew Litvack. RT Features and Curiosa Films are producing the pic, which was originally announced during AFM 2020 Ramirez is fresh off the success of the Disney+ Marvel series, The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, where he co-starred opposite Anthony Mackie, playing Marvel character, Joaquin Torres. The actor will next appear opposite Tom Cruise in Paramount’s highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick.  Ramirez recently completed production on the 20th Century Studios for Hulu suspense/thriller, No Exit and also has the Netflix’s dual-timeline drama Plus/Minus opposite Lili Reinhart. Ramirez is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy