(Hixson, TN)--A man in charge of a motocross company based in our area is now accused of raping children in ten states. He’s Ryan Meyung, and he taught motocross to kids at Haspin Acres in Franklin County last year. "Mr. Meyung trained children in various parts of the United States in motocross and snowboarding. And, unfortunately, we feel that there are more victims," said the Tennessee prosecutor who is handling the case after Meyung’s arrest. Here’s someone who knows one of the alleged victims. "He's a piece of crap - a complete piece of crap - messing with children like that.". The investigation into Meyung’s activities in Franklin County continues.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO