TV Ratings: ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Becomes Showtime’s Most-Watched Series

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Dexter : New Blood” has become the most-watched series in Showtime ’s history, averaging more than 8 million viwers a week across its ten-episode run.

In addition, the season finale brought in 3 million viewers in its Sunday debut, making it the biggest Showtime finale in more than eight years. Episode 10 of the “Dexter” sequel surpassed the previous record-holder — the “Homeland” Season 3 finale from 2013. Moreover, “Dexter: New Blood” also set a record for Showtime with 2 million of the finale’s viewers coming from streaming and on-demand platforms.

“We’re thrilled by the overwhelming response from the millions of fans of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ these past 10 weeks,” said Gary Levine, entertainment president of Showtime Networks. “Whether they loved the finale or couldn’t bear to see it end, we so appreciate their passion.”

Thanks in large part to “Dexter: New Blood,” and the new thriller “ Yellowjackets ,” Showtime logged the highest volume of new sign-ups ever during the fourth quarter of last year. “Yellowjackets,” an ensembler revolving around a time-shifting mystery, has emerged as a buzzy hit for Showtime.

Starring Michael C. Hall , the original “Dexter” series ran on Showtime from 2006 to 2013. The series nabbed multiple Emmy nominations during its eight-season run, including four bids for best drama series and five mentions for Hall, as well as a Peabody Award kudo in 2008. It was twice named one of AFI’s top 10 television series. Clyde Phillips served as showrunner and he penned the “New Blood” finale.

“Dexter: New Blood” was executive produced by Phillips and Hall, as well as Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Bill Carraro, John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton.

TV SERIES
