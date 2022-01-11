Unvaccinated Cuyahoga County employees must soon start weekly COVID testing

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Starting Jan. 31, all Cuyahoga County employees who are not fully vaccinated are going to be required to show a negative COVID-19 test each week. The county said the move comes as a way to keep their workers safe at a time when hospitalization rates are on the rise.

“It is important to Cuyahoga County to support the health and safety of our employees, and the public who must visit our buildings,” the county said in an email sent to employees last week.

Back in September, the county offered $100 incentives to employees to begin getting their shots. Employees are considered fully vaccinated if they have received two Moderna or Pfizer shots or one Johnson & Johnson shot. Boosters are recommended but not required.

Vaccinated employees do not have to test, but will have to provide proof of vaccination to human resources.

Self tests are going to be provided by the county in the workplace for unvaccinated employees.

Find out more details about the new policy below:

