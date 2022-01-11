ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's A Beautifully Designed Alpha Wagon To Join The List Of Nonexistent Alpha Vehicles

By Lawrence Hodge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlpha wants us to believe that it’s a real automotive company, despite not having released or sold a single vehicle to the public. As of now, the company has a full lineup of nine retro-styled vehicles, covering nearly every vehicle preference from coupes to sedans to pickups. Its latest is this...

Robb Report

Alpha Unveils a New All-Electric Wagon to Its Forthcoming Lineup of EVs

Alpha Motor Corporation has not yet launched one electric vehicle, but its touted line-up continues to grow apace. The California start-up recently unveiled renderings of another retro-looking EV that it plans to offer in the not-so-distant future. To recap, the marque’s prospective fleet includes a coupe, a sedan, a saloon, an off-roader and a pickup. The newest addition is a luxury estate wagon based on the planned Saga saloon. The aptly named Saga Estate has the same sleek silhouette as its predecessor, but is longer, wider and heavier. The roof has been extended, too, to create a steeply angled hatchback for storage....
Motor1.com

Alpha Motors Saga Estate Debuts In Renderings Of Retro-Tinged Wagon

Alpha Motors has renderings of yet another EV that it intends eventually to offer. This time, it's the Saga Estate that adapts the brand's planned sedan into a station wagon. The Saga Estate takes the standard model and extends the roof. There's still plenty of style, though, because Alpha uses an arching top and steeply angled hatchback. The result is an attractive, vaguely retro wagon. In the renderings, a roof rack holds a surfboard. The images below show the wagon and Saga sedan side by side.
Jalopnik

Someone Paid $55,500 For A 22-Year-Old Chassis Cab On Bring A Trailer

Here’s a dumb question: Would you rather own a new car or a 22-year-old car? Assume they’re identical in function, options, even color. They’re even almost exactly the same price, but the new one is safer, gets better fuel economy, and didn’t spend over two decades under the ownership of a fire department. Who in their right mind would buy the old one?
Jalopnik

Pininfarina Helped Turkey Design An EV That Is Indistinguishable From Every Other EV

Among the many electric vehicles at CES this year was one from Turkey’s Togg. Togg is a startup in the sense that it was founded only in 2018, but it also really isn’t because it’s actually a consortium of six different long-running Turkish entities, one of which is a beverage manufacturer and another, a telecom. It’s working on bringing an electric SUV to the market by the end of 2022. There’s going to be a sedan too, and wouldn’t you know it’s designed by Pininfarina.
Jalopnik

Subaru Made A Really, Really Fast Electric Car

Just like everyone else in the automotive industry, Subaru is getting real weird with it. The company revealed its new STI E-RA concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon, which is an all-electric hypercar designed to demolish records. The outlandish-looking electric hypercar packs 1,073 horsepower from four electric motors – one...
Jalopnik

Bugatti Has To Recall Its Entire Run Of Crapbox Chiron Pur Sports Because The Tires Are Garbage

Hey — Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport owners, put down your hoagies and whittling knives and ice tongs, because I have important news! Your car is getting recalled because the rear tires are probably all cracked and dangerous! There are nine people in America who are affected by this recall, but I urge the other 51 owners out there to yank off the filthy tarp from your Pur Sports and see how bad those rear tires are, because according to the NHTSA, those shitty tires can “lead to a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.” Man, what a heap.
Robb Report

This Restored ’69 Dodge Charger Has a Hellcat V-8 Peeping Through Its Shaker Hood

The Dodge Charger doesn’t need any more power or panache, but don’t tell Jim and Mike Ring that. The Ringbrothers shop in Wisconsin, which is adept at reviving old pony cars, has just unveiled a souped-up new take on the famous American muscle car. Commissioned by four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy, the bright yellow dream machine is a 1969 Dodge Charger that has been tweaked and tuned to the nth degree. Christened Captiv, the restomod retains the Charger’s classic ‘60s looks but boasts modern-day power. The original car was treated to a complete rebuild that involved 4,000 hours of painstaking work....
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
TechRadar

GM is designing a fleet of vehicles for the moon. Here's what it will look like

Someday, there’s going to be a traffic jam on the moon. Lunar station wagons lined up behind lunar school buses lined up behind lunar race cars, deadlocked in the center of Lunar Base Alpha, or whatever NASA calls its first permanent settlement. Which raises an interesting question: How do you honk a horn in space?
Jalopnik

Toyota C-HR Tops List Of Owner Regret

Tough news for Toyota C-HR owners out there. A Consumer Reports survey showed people who have the little hatchback/crossover-thing have more buyer’s remorse than any other owners. As it turns out, C-HR owners are the least likely to buy the car again. Consumer Reports analyzed data from thousands of...
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best SUVs to Buy in 2022

SUVs are everywhere. They're the hot, molten core of American vehicular life, serving their owners and passengers as commuter shuttles, school buses, off-road toys, and everything in between. And of course, SUVs—or crossover SUVs, if you prefer—come in just about every form imaginable, with various models offering features including two or three rows of seats, huge internal combustion power, towing capability, hybrid or electric propulsion, modern safety and convenience technology, and more. The best SUVs are available in every size and price class, from small city runabouts to huge workhorses and from bare-bones rock crawlers to full-bore luxury liners. Here at MotorTrend, we've tested and driven them all—and then ranked them in our Ultimate Car Rankings. If you're looking for the top-rated SUVs for 2022, these are our picks in every segment we rank.
InsideHook

The 10 Best Cars, Trucks and SUVs We Drove in 2021

In a world where automakers are seemingly more obsessed with filling white space in the showroom than churning out memorable designs, the modern crop of cars, trucks and SUVs can sometimes pass by in a blur of sameness. Fortunately, there are always a few standouts that remind me that there are passionate people behind the scenes bringing their dreams to life in metal, glass and (increasingly) kilowatts.
MotorAuthority

Maserati MC20 supercar is about to spawn a convertible

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already teasing a new drop-top variant. Teaser photos released on Tuesday show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022. The roof is heavily camouflaged but Maserati said the body...
Jalopnik

Toyota Wants To Make Its Cars Last Longer By 'Refurbishing' Them

What’s old is new in the world of Toyota. The company has a new plan for extending the lifecycle of the cars it makes. It wants to “refurbish” its cars to make them as close to new as possible, the same way you can refurbish your cell phones. Or, at least, Toyota wants to do that in The United Kingdom.
Jalopnik

Volvo Still Committed To Sedans and Wagons, Money Be Damned

When you think of Volvo, the first thing that comes to mind is probably “wagon.” Despite this, its best sellers are all crossovers. It wouldn’t be surprising if the company decided to forgo sedans and wagons altogether — in fact, it would probably be good business. But rejoice! The Swedish brand confirms it will replace its long-standing ‘S’ and ‘V’ models with something new… and they’ll be even prettier.
Jalopnik

The 2023 Honda HR-V Wants You To Think It Can Go Places And Do Things

The third-generation Honda HR-V was unveiled last year, but that was the version for everyone outside of North America. Here, Honda plans an HR-V with slightly different styling and a later release date, because we’re special. Honda released teaser images of the 2023 HR-V on Thursday. Honda did not...
