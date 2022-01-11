ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

What happened in the stock market? The Nasdaq Composite booked a second day of gains, closing 1.3% higher Tuesday.

By Mark DeCambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0diucClO00
By Marketwatch
MARKET PULSE

Information technology stocks led the way higher on Tuesday, following up on a historic reversal for the benchmark that began intraday Monday, as more subdued moves in Treasury yields gave way to a rally in those areas that are most susceptible to an eventual liftoff in yields.

In a Tuesday confirmation-hearing, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell painted a picture of a soft landing for the economy as the central bank moves to remove emergency stimulus measures and begin raising interest rates, even as market participants increasingly expect the Fed to move much more aggressively than previously anticipated after inflation proved hotter and much more persistent than policy makers had predicted.

  • The Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) rose 210 points, or 1.4%, to close at around 15,153
  • The S&P 500 index (SPX) closed up 43 points, or 0.9%, to 4,713, aided by a 3.4% gain in the energy sector (XX:SP500) and a 1.2% gain in tech (XX:SP500)

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) finished up 183 points, or 0.5%, to end around 36,252.

On Monday, the Nasdaq Composite’s reversal from a 2.7% intraday slide was t he strongest such reversal since Feb. 28, 2020 . The late-day reversal was driven by companies that had seen the worst year-to-date performance, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

The 10-year Treasury note (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) yields 1.745%, down 3.4 basis points from Monday’s rate at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Rising rates have been part of the dynamic that has weighed on stocks in recent days since the Fed’s so-called hawkish pivot.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Nasdaq Composite#Technology Stocks#Interest Rates#Treasury#Spx#The Nasdaq Composite#Bespoke Investment Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) advanced 1.25% to $525.69 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.08% to 4,662.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.56% to 35,911.81. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Netflix Inc. closed $175.30 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

77K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy