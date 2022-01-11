CT Forecast

Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 below. North. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 20s. North. winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the. afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO