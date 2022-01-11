CT Forecast

Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 below. North. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 20s. North. winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the. afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing...
Northern Fairfield- 554 PM EST Sat Jan 15 2022. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then clearing. Cold with lows. 5 below to zero. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower...
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 below. Northwest. winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in...
