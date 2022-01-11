ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsville, VA

21-year-old father killed in Hanover explosion

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPIc3_0diuc6YH00

MECHANICVILLE, Va. — Bryson Lewis, a 21-year-old King William man, was killed in an explosion Monday evening in Mechanicsville, according to investigators in Hanover.

Lewis, according to friends, was the father to a little girl.

"It has been determined that the incident was a result of flammable vapors being ignited while the top of a 55-gallon drum was being removed with cutting tools," Hanover Fire-EMS spokesperson
Gregory Martin wrote in an email. "During the course of the investigation, no other parties were found to be injured in the incident, nor any damage to property."

Emergency responders were called to the 6000 block of Billingswood Drive in Mechanicsville at about 5:08 p.m. on Monday for the explosion.

"Citizens [should] use extreme caution when working with containers that previously held flammable or combustible contents," Martin's email continued. "Extra precautions should be used, such as filling the container with water or other efforts to suppress any remaining vapors prior to the use of tools that could create an ignition source."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Mechanicsville, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Mechanicsville, VA
Accidents
City
Hanover, VA
Hanover, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Mechanicsville, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Police searching for missing Petersburg man

If you have any information about Mr. Winn’s whereabouts or saw a pedestrian on Iron Bridge Rd. or Route 1 meeting Mr. Winn’s description during that time, please contact Virginia State Police at 804-674-2000 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
PETERSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Mechanicville#Hanover Fire Ems#Citizens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy