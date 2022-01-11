Albuquerque's SDV Construction wraps up work on CNM campuses

Soon, a major port in the Southeast may be buzzing with Albuquerque-based Go-Station Inc.'s electric-vehicle charging platform. In the coming months, Go-Station expects to break ground on EV charging for passenger vehicles and larger trucks at the Port of Savannah in Savannah, Georgia, which processed 38.4 million tons of cargo in 2020. The company's charging stations are already available in Albuquerque at the Winrock Town Center in Uptown. But Go-Station could serve a different type of customer at the Port of Savannah.

